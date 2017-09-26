Horniak wins Coupes while Chaffee crowned champ; Graham, Shepard win Growlers

BRADFORD — Josh Sunn capped off a shortened season in victory lane on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The White River Junction racer made a late race pass on leader D.J. Robinson to claim the win in the 100-lap Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature on Newport Chevrolet Crate Motor Nationals night.

Sunn’s win comes just more than one year since a USAC Dirt Midget incident at the track left him sidelined for much of the 2017 race season. The win was his second of the season.

Robinson, of Sharon, settled for second with Albany-Saratoga Speedway regular Jason Gray of East Thetford finished third. Robert Tucker and Ryan Christian completed the top-five finishers with champion Derek Graham, Kevin Chaffee, Jordan Fornwalt, Terry Williams, and Todd Buckwold sixth through tenth, respectively.

Richie Simmons had led much of the early part of the event before a mid-race incident ended his night.

Last year’s Sportsman Modified Coupe champion Jason Horniak claimed a win to cap off the season in the 50-lap Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe feature.

Horniak, of Bradford, started on the outside pole position and rode to the win.

Melvin Pierson finished second with Chris LaForest third. Todd Hayward finished fourth while Brian Chaffee clinched the division championship with a fifth place finish.

Gene Pierson Jr., Tanner Siemons, Matt Ellsworth, Josh Harrington, and Bob Shepard completed the top-ten finishers.

Will Hull capped off a mid-season run in the USAC Dirt Midget Association in victory lane.

The Plainfield driver stepped into the Skip Matczak-owned ride midway through the year.

Jeff Horn finished second with Joe Krawiec third. John Heydenreich came home fourth while Dean Christensen earned the USAC Dirt Midget Association championship with a fifth-place finish.

Adam Whitney finished sixth and second in the championship while Derek O’Hearn, Manny Dias, Jeff Champagne, and Bobby White completed the top-ten finishers.

Graham picked up a $500 bonus as he won the special Sportsman Modified Growler while Shepard earned the $500 bonus in the Sportsman Coupe Growler.

LaForest claimed the win in the Enduro over Joe Doucette and Michael LaBounty.

Bear Ridge’s 50th season of championship stock car racing is complete, but will cap off the season with a special Sunday show on October 15 that will feature twin 50-lap enduros, demolition derby, chain races, backwards racing, and the Wingless Auto Club. Start time is set for 1:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Newport Chevrolet Crate Motor Nationals

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (100 laps)

1. Josh Sunn, White River Junction

2. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

3. Jason Gray, East Thetford

4. Robert Tucker, Topsham

5. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

6. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

7. Kevin Chaffee, Bradford

8. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

9. Terry Williams, Wells River

10. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

11. Walt Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H.

12. Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

13. Mike Ryan, Chelsea

14. Stephen Lary, Enfield, N.H.

15. Steven Flint, Orange

16. Kevin White, Canaan, N.H.

17. Matt Lashua, Canaan, N.H.

18. Richie Simmons, Bradford

19. Jeff Huntington, Piermont, N.H.

20. Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

21. Dan Johnson, St. Johnsbury

22. James Fadden, Plainfield, N.H.

23. Billy Lussier, Fair Haven

24. Josh Currier, Newport, N.H.

25. Mike Dunn, North Haverhill, N.H.

26. Wayne Stearns, Bradford

27. Marty Kelly, Fair Haven

28. J.P. Vaillancourt, Campton, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (50 laps)

1. Jason Horniak, Bradford

2. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

3. Chris LaForest, Barre

4. Todd Hayward, Bradford

5. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

6. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

7. Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

8. Matt Ellsworth, Corinth

9. Josh Harrington, Topsham

10. Bob Shepard, Topsham

11. Earl Maxham, Enfield, N.H.

12. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

13. Tyler Stygles, Bradford

14. Tad Kingsbury, Topsham

15. Bob Kilburn, Fair Haven

16. Buster Kathan, Ludlow

17. Thomas Placey, Bradford

18. Derek Stearns, Bradford

USAC Dirt Midget Association (30 laps)

1. Will Hull, Plainfield

2. Jeff Horn, Ashland, Mass.

3. Joe Krawiec, Bristol, Conn.

4. John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, Pa.

5. Dean Christensen, Granby, Conn.

6. Adam Whitney, Warren

7. Derek O’Hearn, Bristol, N.H.

8. Manny Dias, Attleboro, Mass.

9. Jeff Champagne, Westfield, Mass.

10. Bobby White, Stonington, Conn.

11. Seth Carlson, Brimfield, Mass.

12. David Moniz, Fairhaven, Mass.

13. Alex Rose, Keene, N.H.

PHOTO: Josh Sunn (11) races to the inside of D.J. Robinson (4) for the reace lead on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. Sunn would go on to win the 100-lap season finale. (Alan Ward photo)