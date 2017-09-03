–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD, Vermont — Luke Greenwood came out on top of a three-way slice-and-dice on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Hudson, N.H. driver bested Chris Donnelly and Lacey Hanson as the trio traded positions back-and-forth over the final 15 laps of the Sprint Cars of New England Valley Floors 30.

“I haven’t had that much fun in a long time,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood started in the eighth position and caught race leader Hanson on lap 18 while she worked lapped traffic while Donnelly put pressure on Greenwood. Greenwood would work to the inside of Hanson and lead lap 19, but Hanson would fight back on the outside and reclaim the lead on lap 20.

The two drivers would go back-and-forth over the next two laps with Donnelly stalking in third. Greenwood would nose ahead to lead lap 21 while Hanson would claim lap 22. The trio would continue to fight lapped traffic, which allowed Hanson to steer clear of Greenwood.

Just two laps later, however, Greenwood would jump back to the inside of Hanson and take the lead for keeps on lap 25.

While Greenwood started to pull away, Donnelly would move past the outside of Hanson on lap 26 to move into the second position and began to track down Greenwood. The duo would sit in close quarters as they raced down the frontstretch on the final lap.

Greenwood would use the bottom lane with Donnelly up top, but Greenwood powered down the backstretch quicker and to the win.

The win for Greenwood was his third of the season and his second at Bear Ridge.

Donnelly finished on Greenwood’s rear bumper for second while Hanson finished third. Ryan Avery ran from a tenth place starting position to finish fourth while series point leader Will Hull stretched his point lead with a fifth place finish.

Kevin Chaffee, third place point driver Clay Dow, second place point driver Jake Williams, Tyler Austin, and Lauren Boisvert completed the top-ten finishers.

The Sprint Cars of New England will complete the Labor Day Weekend at the Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Monday, September 4. Post time is set for 5:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Valley Floors 30

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (8) Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

2. (13) Chris Donnelly, Piermont, N.H.

3. (6) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

4. (10) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

5. (12) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

6. (11) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

7. (17) Clay Dow, Barnstead, N.H.

8. (14) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

9. (7) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

10. (1) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

11. (4) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

12. (5) Bill Guertin Jr., Westfield, Mass.

13. (9) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

14. (19) Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H.

15. (2) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

16. (3) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

17. (18) Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

18. (16) Rick Stone, Cornwall, Conn.

19. (15) Barry LaValley, Derring, N.H.

PHOTO: Luke Greenwood celebrates his Sprint Cars of New England win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)