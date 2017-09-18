Siemons earns second Coupe win; Childs, Durkee claims championships

BRADFORD — All Derek Graham needed to do was keep his championship competitors close on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway, but he beat them all.

As Ryan Christian claimed his second Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature win of the season, Graham finished third to earn Bear Ridge’s 50th season track championship.

The championship for the Woodsville, N.H. driver was the first of his career.

Christian, of Canaan, N.H. started inside the top-ten and made quick work through the field to take the lead early in the 40-lap championship finale.

While Christian showed his strength early on, Graham was caught up in an early race incident that forced him to the rear of the field. From there, Graham navigated his way through traffic to finish third and secure the championship.

Hometown driver Kevin Chaffee finished second for his best Sportsman Modified finish of 2017 in a part-time season. Fellow Bradford driver Wayne Stearns and Robert Tucker completed the top-five finishers.

Chris Clark, Todd Buckwold, Matt Lashua, Walter J. Hammond, and Terry Williams finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Tanner Siemons earned his second career Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe feature win in their 30-lap event.

The Orford, N.H. teenager battled defending Sportsman Coupe champion Jason Horniak for the race lead early in the event and then ran away with the win.

Jason Colbeth of Newbury finished second with Earl Maxham third. Point leader Brian Chaffee took a big step toward the championship in the Sportsman Coupe with a fourth place finish while Horniak completed the top-five finishers.

Sixth through tenth went to Matt Ellsworth, Chris LaForest, Josh Harrington, Todd Hayward, and Thomas Placey.

Unofficially, Chaffee must just start next week’s feature event to claim the championship.

Christian was able to double up on the night as he claimed the win in the 20-lap C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature. Bryan Campbell finished second while Wayland Childs clinched the championship with a third place finish. Kelly Miller and Kevin Dickinson completed the top-five finishers.

Jesse Durkee of South Royalton capped his Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder championship season with his sixth win.

Buddy Welch finished second with Jason Porter third. Kelly Miller and Rodney Davis completed the top-five finishers.

Riley Chaffee won the 500cc Granite State Mini Sprint feautre over William Pinkham and Kyle Pittman while Kevin Heath claimed the win in the 600cc Granite State Mini Sprint feature over Kyle Belliveau and Drew Eldridge.

Bear Ridge Speedway will complete its 50th season of racing on Saturday, September 23 with the Newport Chevrolet New England Crate Motor Nationals that will feature a 100-lap Sportsman Modified feature, a 50-lap Sportsman Coupe feature, as well as championship events for the Sprint Cars of New England and USAC Dirt Midget Association. Post time is set for 5:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Interstate Batteries of Newmont/JTB Towing Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Kevin Chaffee, Bradford

3. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

4. Wayne Stearns, Bradford

5. Robert Tucker, Topsham

6. Chris Clark, Vershire

7. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

8. Matt Lashua, Canaan, N.H.

9. Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

10. Terry Williams, Wells River

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. # Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

2. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

3. Earl Maxham, Enfield, N.H.

4. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

5. Jason Horniak, Bradford

6. Matt Ellsworth, Corinth

7. Chris LaForest, Barre

8. Josh Harrington, Topsham

9. Todd Hayward, Bradford

10. Thomas Placey, Bradford

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Bryan Campbell, Barre

3. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

4. Kelly Miller, Johnson

5. Kevin Dickinson, Canaan, N.H.

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

2. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

3. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

4. Kelly Miller, Johnson

5. Rodney Davis, Wilder

500cc Granite State Mini Sprints (20 laps)

1. Riley Chaffee, Orange

2. William Pinkham, Temple, N.H.

3. Kyle Pittman, Corinth

600cc Granite State Mini Sprints (20 laps)

1. Kevin Heath, Rumney, N.H.

2. Kyle Belliveau, Hopkinton, N.H.

3. Drew Eldridge, Chelmsford, Mass.

PHOTOS:

1 – Derek Graham (center) celebrate his Bear Ridge Speedway DIRTcar Sportsman Modified championship with his family and crew members on Saturday night. (Alan Ward photo)

2 – Ryan Christian celebrated his second Sportman Modified win of the season at Bear Ridge on Saturday night. (Alan Ward photo)

3 – Tanner Siemons (5) battles with Jason Horniak (3) for the lead in the 30-lap Sportsman Coupe feature on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Alan Ward photo)