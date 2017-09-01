WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway is ending their championship season with a bang this weekend with tight championship battles on both asphalt and dirt surfaces.

Kenny Tremont Jr. leads Tim LaDuc by five points in the Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modifieds as the duo enter Sunday’s The Stope Depot 100 dirt championship finale.

On the back of five wins, Tremont has been near the top for the entire season while LaDuc catapulted himself toward the top with his win in the double point counting mid-season track championship event while claiming two more wins along the way.

Under Devil’s Bowl point structure, each position in the heat race is separate by one point up to five points while in the feature, each position is separate by two points up to 50 points for the winner. The minimum point total for one driver to receive if they start the feature is 10 points.

For Tremont and LaDuc, each position will matter in both heat and feature races that could boast a large invader crowd in search to claim the $2,000 winner’s prize.

On the asphalt side, Vince Quenneville Jr. leads Ron Proctor by just eight points in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modifieds as they compete in Satursday’s Carrara Masonry & Concrete Leon Gonyo Memorial 40.

Quenneville has posted four wins this season to Proctor’s five.

An even tighter battle will be decided in the Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stocks as Dylan Rabtoy and Jim McKiernan entered their 40-lap finale tied at the top of the standings.

The Super Stocks dirt counterpart will carry a championship battle that will go down to the checkered flag as Chris Murray holds a 15-point advantage over Bill Duprey as they run their 20-lap season finale.

Both Portland Glass Mini Stock classes have mostly been decided as Shawn Moquin will, unofficially, just have to start the feature event to claim his first championship on the asphalt side while Chris Charbonneau has already mathematically clinched the dirt Mini Stock championship.

For the two part-time Devil’s Bowl divisions, the championships remain undecided entering the championship finale on Sunday.

Lacey Hanson holds a 22-point advantage over James Hanson in the Sprint Cars of New England Devil’s Bowl track championship standings while Will Hull lurks in third, 28 points back of leader Hanson.

Austin Chaves leads Robert Griffin by 21 points in the Catamount Mini Sprint track championship standings with Colby Beinhaur one point behind Griffin in third.

The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Vermont State Championship will also be decided during Devil’s Bowl championship finales.

Per the NASCAR Hometracks’ website, Tremont holds a slim seven-point advantage over Quenneville and a 31-point advantage over LaDuc entering the final events of the season.

Quenneville has reached the maximum number of events of 14 per the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series championship guidelines and can only marginally better his position. Unofficially, Quenneville’s lowest two point totals are a pair of eight point nights.

For Tremont and LaDuc, anything they do on Sunday night can only better their point totals as they sit one race below the maximum.

The final event on the asphalt will take place on Saturday, September 2 at 2:00pm with the Carrara Masonry & Concrete event with a big racing card including Devil’s Bowl’s three weekly divisions as well as a 67-lap Late Model event, Super Stock and Mini Stock non-winners shootouts, Ladies and You Mini Stock races, Mechanic races, and the Enduro Series.

On Sunday, Devil’s Bowl dirt will boast a five-division card that features the Sportsman Modifieds, Sprint Cars of New England, Super Stocks, Catamount Mini Sprints, and Mini Stocks. Post. The Sportsman Modifieds will compete in a $2,000-to-win, 100-lap championship finale to end the season. Post time for Sunday is 6:00pm.