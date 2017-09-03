MONTMAGNY, Quebec — All Jonathan Bouvrette needed to do on Saturday night at Autodrome Montmangy was keep his chief rival, Patrick Laperle, close by and he would win his first Serie ACT Quebec championship.

He did more than that.

The Blainville, Que., driver took the lead from Laperle following a lap 74 restart and went on to win the 100-lap season finale at the semi-banked three-eighths mile oval.

It was Bouvrette’s third Serie ACT Quebec win of the season and his second straight.

Bouvrette had stretched his point lead to 22 points as they entered the feature event and needed to finish fourth or better to claim the championship.

Bouvrette started the finale in the tenth position as Laperle started second. That allowed Laperle to get to the lead position early and earn the bonus points for leading a lap. Laperle continued to lead through the halfway point while Bouvrette worked his way through the field, which netted Laperle another five bonus points.

The championship point leader cracked into the top-five by lap 25 and into a championship winning position by a lap 46 caution flag. An ensuing restart saw Bouvrette jump to Laperle’s rear bumper and to his outside on ensuing restarts.

Bouvrette would take the top spot on the lap 74 restart and held on through a lap 78 restart to claim the win and the Serie ACT Quebec championship.

Laperle, of St-Denis, Quebec., held on for second while Larue Motorsports driver Michael Lavoie worked from a seventh place starting position to finish third.

Former Serie ACT Quebec champion Dany Trepanier and polesitter Patrick Cliche completed the top-five finishers while Claude Leclerc, Marco Bilodeau, Jean-Pierre Ouimet, rookie Mathieu Kingsbury, and Patrick Boyer finished sixth through tenth, unofficially.

Eric Gagnon of Levis, Que. earned the Serie ACT Quebec Rookie of the Year crown in a filled field that featured Kingsbury and Jeremy Roy, too.

The win for Bouvrette was the fourth of his career.

The Serie ACT Quebec season has concluded, but they will take part in the ninth annual ACT Invitational at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23 as part of the final NASCAR Sprint Cup Series fall event.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Serie ACT Montmagny 100

Serie ACT Quebec

Autodrome Montmagny, Montmagny, Quebec

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (10) Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.

2. (2) Patrick Laperle St-Denis, Que.

3. (7) Michael Lavoie, Chicoutimi, Que.

4. (4) Dany Trepanier, St-Edouard, Que.

5. (1) Patrick Cliche, Levis, Que.

6. (5) Claude Leclerc, Lanoarie, Que.

7. (14) Marco Bilodeau, Vallee-Jonction, Que.

8. (3) Jean-Pierre Ouimet, Terrebonne, Que.

9. (13) # Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

10. (9) Patrick Boyer, Quebec, Que.

11. (16) Carl Poulin, East Broughton, Que.

12. (12) Marc-Andre Cliche, Vallee-Jonction, Que.

13. (18) Phillipe Poulin, St-George, Que.

14. (15) # Eric Gagnon, Laval, Que.

15. (20) # Jean-Philippe Bergeron, Terrebonne, Que.

16. (8) # Jeremy Roy, Napierville, Que.

17. (19) Charles Harvey, Laval, Que.

18. (11) Simon Roussin, Quebec, Que.

19. (6) Donald Theetge, Boischatel, Que.

20. (17) Gaetan Gaudreault, Quebec, Que.

PHOTOS:

1 & 2 – Jonathan Bouvrette celebrates his Serie ACT win and championship on Saturday night at Autodrome Montmagny. (Guy Laroche photos)