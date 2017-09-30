ENTRY LIST — 55th Northfield Savings Bank Milk Bowl
Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.
Saturday/Sunday, September 30/October 1, 2017
1vt Evan Hallstrom, Northfield, Vt.
2vt Stephen Donahue, Graniteville, vt.
3vt Ricky Roberts, Washington, Vt.
5vt Bobby Therrien, Hinesburg, Vt.
7vt Mike Foster, Williston, Vt.
9qc Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.
10me Jesse Switser, Lyndonville, Vt.
10nh Bryan Mason, Stark, N.H.
11ny Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.
13vt Boomer Morris, Barre, Vt.
14vt Phil Scott, Berlin, Vt.
16vt Scott Dragon, Milton, Vt.
17vt Darrell Morin, Westford, Vt.
18vt Jamie Fisher, Shelburne, Vt.
21nc Kevin Lepage, Shelburne, Vt.
21nh Oren Remick, Warner, N.H.
25vt Dave Whitcomb, Essex Junction, Vt.
27vt Kyle Pembroke, Montpelier, Vt.
31me Lance Allen, Barre, Vt.
37vt Scott Payea, Milton, Vt.
38vt Tyler Cahoon, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
40vt Eric Chase, Milton, Vt.
41qc Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.
42vt Matt White, Northfield, Vt.
48qc Alex Labbe, St-Albert, Que.
58vt Jimmy Hebert, Williamstown, Vt.
64vt Christopher Pelkey, Barre, Vt.
66vt Jason Corliss, Barre, Vt.
68vt Brooks Clark, Fayston, Vt.
72vt Scott Coburn, Barre, Vt.
85vt Trampas Demers, South Burlington, Vt.
86vt Marcel J. Gravel, Wolcott, Vt.
88vt Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.
91qc Patrick Laperle, St-Albert, Que.
93ct Ray Christian III, Norwich, Conn.
99vt Cody Blake, Barre, Vt.
00vt Mike Bailey, South Barre, Vt.
04vt Matthew Smith, Essex Junction, Vt.