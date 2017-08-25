Lyman inherits Flying Tiger win; Jamon Perry disqualified; Dopp DQd from Road Warriors

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE — Jaden Perry was disqualified from an apparent Flying Tiger win on Thursday night at Thunder Road.

Perry was found to be in violation of Rule H of the 2017 Thunder Road Flying Tiger rulebook, which pertains to the rear end of the race car.

The Hardwick driver was stripped of his first career win, while his brother, Jamon, was also disqualified from his apparent fifth place finish for the same violation.

Their disqualifications will see Trevor Lyman of Hinesburg inherit the win.

The win for Lyman was his fourth of the season and the ninth of his Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger career.

Flying Tiger point leader Jason Woodard moved into the second position while Dwayne Lanphear inherited the final spot on the podium. Second place point driver Brendan Moodie moved two spots to the fourth position with Mike Billado fifth.

Mark Barnier finished sixth in his first race of 2017 with Mike Martin seventh. Rookie drivers Kyle Streeter, Jason Pelkey, and Burt Spooner completed the top-ten finishers of the revised finishing order.

Following the Perry’s disqualification, Woodard will unofficially hold a 22-point lead over Moodie with two races remaining. He entered Thursday night with an 11-point advantage.

In the Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors, apparent third place finisher James Dopp of Northfield was disqualified for a camber violation.

Dopp was found in violation of Rule 21 of the Rod Warrior rule book, which states everything must remain stock unless specified in a previous rule, specifically “Stock camber adjustments only. Right front wheel may have up to one inch maximum camber. No left front or rear wheel caster or camber permitted.”

The disqualification will see Kevin Keene of East Hardwick inherit the third position while Julian Gorman finishes fourth. Benjamin Ashford completed the top-five finishers.

Thunder Road will continue its 2017 season on Sunday, September 3 with the ACT Late Model Tour Labor Day Classic 200 and the penultimate championship race for the Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers (40 laps) — REVISED

1. Trevor Lyman, Hinesburg

2. Jason Woodard, Waterbury Center

3. Dwayne Lanphear, Morrisville

4. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott

5. Mike Billado, Essex

6. Mark Barnier, Essex Junction

7. Mike Martin, Craftsbury Common

8. # Kyle Streeter, Waitsfield

9. # Jason Pelkey, Barre

10. # Burt Spooner, East Montpelier

DQ — # Jaden Perry, Hardwick

DQ — # Jamon Perry, Hardwick

Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors (20 laps) — REVISED

1. Tyler Pepin, Barre

2. Jeffrey Martin, Barre

3. Kevin Keene, East Hardwick

4. Julain Gorman, Randolph

5. Benjamin Ashford, Northfield

DQ — James Dopp, Northfield

PHOTOS:

1 – Brothers Jaden (92) and Jamon (62) Perry, seen earlier this season, were disqualified from their finishes on Thursday night at Thunder Road due to a rear end violation. Jaden had earned his first career Flying Tiger win while Jamon finished fifth. (Alan Ward photo)

2 – Trevor Lyman, seen following a win earlier this season, picked up his fourth Flying Tiger feature win of the season on Thursday night at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)