–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Dillon Moltz was hella good on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

The Waterford, Conn. driver earned a dominating win in the Foley Oil & Propane 150 as he led 126 laps en route to the win.

“It’s huge,” Moltz said. “We’ve had few lulls the last two races. I know we’re complaining about a sixth and a ninth — two tops tens — but what we’re going up against, that’s not going to cut it.

“The car has been fast, we’ve just been struggling with the fine tune adjustments.”

The win for Moltz was his third career ACT Late Model Tour win and his second at White Mountain. It was also his second win of the season.

Moltz started the 150-lap event in the third position and bided his team through an early race caution. From there, Moltz would race to the inside of second place driver Rowland Robinson Jr. on lap 18 and continued that momentum to take the lead from Jason Corliss on lap 25.

It was then all Moltz the rest of the way as he would set a blistering pace and open up a straightaway lead over second place and a one-third track lead over third place.

“As the run went on, the car got better,” Moltz said. “After about 10, 12 laps, the car came in. It wasn’t a handful, but I had to work at it and be very precise. But once after that, it was like a light switch flipped and it was glued to the race track.

“I can’t thank (my team) enough. They’ve really busted their butts all day long.”

Moltz and his Mark Brackett-led RB Performance team spent a considerable amount of time during the day making major setup adjustments after they were not happy after practice.

“We were not good earlier in the day,” Moltz said. “We had speed, but it wasn’t a race car. It wasn’t drivable for a long distance.

“We threw the kitchen sink at it for the heat race and that paid off. We threw a little bit more at it and rolled the dice just before the feature. It definitely paid off.”

Since a repaving that saw the much of the racing line be resurfaced, the White Mountain’s outside lane has become the preferred lane. Moltz, however, knew he would have to use the track’s more dormant inside lane to his advantage.

“We knew we were going to have to make something happen on the bottom,” Moltz said. “We knew that was going to happen. On a restart, you’ve got to be able to (run down there). It’s just tough here the first few laps.”

Corliss, of Barre, rallied to finish second after a lap 91 caution flag saw him get stuck behind a lapped car and fall from second fifth. Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown ran from a tenth place starting position to finish third.

White Mountain regular Jesse Switser earned a $1,000 bonus with his fourth place finish as the first local driver in the finishing order. Josh Masterson rallied late to finish fifth.

Robinson, Shawn Swallow, and Oren Remick finished sixth through eighth while Stephen Donahue rallied from an early race spin to finish ninth. Scott Payea struggled after he was involved in an early race skirmish, but was able to rally after a late race pit stop to complete the top-ten finishers.

Unofficially, Moltz was able to close the 59-point deficit he faced down to just 28 points.

“We had two bad races,” Moltz said. “He’s due. I don’t wish bad luck on anyone, that’s not good karma. That’s racing and you’re due for a bad night. And he had his tonight.

“We cut the deficit in half, and not that we weren’t out of it before, but we had a lot of digging to do. And as far as I’m concerned, we’re right back in the game. It makes you hungry again, and not that we weren’t, but it makes it that much more.”

The ACT Late Model Tour will continue its 2017 season on Sunday, September 3 at Thunder Road Speedbowl for the Labor Day Classic.

VtMotorMag.com will have more from the White Mountain Foley Oil & Propane 150 soon.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Foley Oil & Propane 150

ACT Late Model Tour

White Mountain Motorsports Park, North Woodstock, N.H.

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (3) Dillon Moltz, Waterford, Conn.

2. (2) Jason Corliss, Barre, Vt.

3. (10) Jimmy Hebert, Williamstown, Vt.

4. (11) Jesse Switser, Lyndonville, Vt.

5. (6) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.

6. (1) Rowland Robinson Jr., Steuben, Maine

7. (15) Shawn Swallow, Stark, N.H.

8. (7) Oren Remick, Warner, N.H.

9. (4) Stephen Donahue, Graniteville, Vt.

10. (9) Scott Payea, Milton, Vt.

11. (12) Russell Clark, Littleton, N.H.

12. (8) Jeff Marshall, Lunenburg, Vt.

13. (13) Quinny Welch, Lancaster, N.H.

14. (5) Rich Dubeau, Lebanon, N.H.

15. (16) Corey Mason, Groveton, N.H.

16. (14) Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.

17. (25) Matt Anderson, Franklin, N.H.

18. (22) Scott Corey, Danville, Vt.

19. (18) Chris Pelkey, Barre, Vt.

20. (24) James Capps III, Penacook, N.H.

21. (23) Mark Hudson, Norton, Mass.

22. (19) Mark Jenison, Warwick, R.I.

23. (29) Allison Menard, Hartland, Vt.

24. (20) Mike Ziter, Barre, Vt.

25. (21) Jean-Francois Dery, Quebec, Que.

26. (27) Jonathan Lemay, Weare, N.H.

27. (17) Kyle Welch, Newport, N.H.

28. (26) Adam Gray, Granby, Mass.

29. (28) Miles Chipman, Nottingham, N.H.

PHOTOS:

1 – Dillon Moltz celebrates his third career ACT Late Model Tour win on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in the Foley Oil & Propane 150. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)

2 – Dillon Moltz and his race winning RB Performance Mark-Brackett led team celebrate their Foley Oil & Propane 150 win on Saturday night at WMMP. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)