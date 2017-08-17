NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Bonus money will be on the line for local White Mountain Motorsports Park drivers this weekend when the ACT Late Model Tour enters for its second of two events this season.

Should one of eight eligible drivers win the Foley Oil 150 on Saturday, August 19, they will earn a $3,000 bonus.

Drivers that competed in both 150-lap Late Model events this season at White Mountain and earned a top-ten finish in at least one of those events secured eligibility.

Those eight drivers include multi-time White Mountain champions Quinny Welch and Stacy Cahoon, Foley Oil Late Model 150 race winner Stephen Donahue, Jesse Switser, Corey Mason, Mike Kenison, Jonathan Lemay, and Late Model rookie Scott Corey.

Only Welch, Cahoon, and Switser earned top-ten place finishes in both the ACT Late Model Tour 150 in June and the Foley Oil Late Model 150 in July. Mason secured his eligibility with a fifth place finish in June while Donahue, Kenison, Lemay, and Corey punched their ticket in July.

In addition to the potential $3,000 bonus, an additional $1,000 bonus has been offered to the highest finishing White Mountain Motorsports Park regular during the ACT Foley Oil 150 on Saturday. Eligible drivers must have competed in at least 75% of White Mountain races this season.

Unofficially, eligible Late Model drivers include Welch, Cahoon, Switser, Donahue, and Corey, as well as multi-race winner Jeff Marshall, Matt Anderson, Jonathan Lemay, Dave Labrecque, James Capps, Richie Brown, Allison Menard, Bryan Laquire, and Doug Laleme.

Foley Oil is also offering a $500 bonus to the highest finishing White Mountain regular in the Wells River Chevrolet Tigers, and a $250 bonus to the highest finishing White Mountain regular in both the Twisted Tea Dwarf Cars and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Minis.

While bonus money will be on the line for the White Mountain regulars, Scott Payea has begun to stretch his point lead over Dillon Moltz on the ACT Late Model Tour.

Payea, after four straight wins and a runner-up finish in his last five races, extended his point lead over Moltz to 59 markers. The two drivers have won the two previous events at the quarter-mile oval in ACT Late Model Tour competition. Payea won in June while Moltz earned his first career win last year.

Rich Dubeau holds a 18-point lead over Jimmy Hebert for the third position with Tour newcomer Jason Corliss just four points back in fifth. Josh Masterson sits sixth with Kyle Welch in seventh. Rowland Robinson Jr., Miles Chipman, and Mike Ziter sit eighth through tenth, respectively.

The ACT Late Model Tour Foley Oil 150 will go green at 6:00pm on Saturday, August 19 at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

PHOTO: Stacy Cahoon (83) and Jesse Switser (10) are two of eight eligible drivers that have a chance at a $3,000 bonus during the ACT Late Model Tour Foley Oil 150 on Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park. (LinMat photo)