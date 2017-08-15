Fornwalt inherits Sportsman Modified win

BRADFORD — Todd Hayward earned his first career Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Bradford driver took the lead early in the 30-lap event and held off all charges, including a late race, four-way battle for the top spot with himself, multi-time champion Josh Harrington, Earl Maxham, and Tyler Stygles.

Hayward was able to stay in front of the trio and claimed the win.

Maxham finished second with freshman Coupe pilot Tyler Stygles third. Thomas Placey and Coupe point leader Jason Colbeth completed the top-five finishers while Harrington, Chris LaForest, Jason Horniak, Gene Pierson Jr., and Brian Chaffee finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified point leader Derek Graham put on some heroics as he made a back-to-front drive after an early race tangle, but it was all for not as Graham was forced to surrender the victory during post-race technical inspection.

The Woodsville, N.H. driver was found in violation of the track’s minimum weight rule and was stipped of his win.

That handed the victory to Bradford driver Jordan Fornwalt for his second win of the season.

Todd Fenoff, who Graham took the lead from, finished second with Matt Lashua third. Steven Flint and Chris Clark finished fourth and fifth while D.J. Robinson, Robert Tucker, Walter J. Hammond, Ryan Christian, and Wayne Stearns completed the top-ten finishers.

Despite the disqualification, Graham will maintain the point lead by 20 points over new second place driver Tucker. Terry Williams sits one point back in third while Richie Simmons sits fourth, three markers back of Williams. Todd Buckwold sits in the fifth position, 19 points off Simmons.

Former USAC Dirt Midget Association champion Joe Krawiec earned his second feature win of the season in the division’s 25-lap feature event.

The Bristol, Conn. driver grabbed the lead on lap one and stayed out in front to claim the checkered flag.

Second place point driver Dean Christensen finished second with Derek O’Hearn third. Point leader Adam Whitney and John Heydenreich completed the top-five finishers with Jeff Horn, Seth Carlson, Will Hull, Mark Cole, and Manny Dias sixth through tenth, respectively.

Bryan Campbell nailed down the win in the C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature over Kevin Dickinson and Wayland Childs with Corey Kenison and Kelly Miller fourth and fifth.

Freeport, Maine driver Jason Porter earned his third Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder feature win of the season in their 20-lap event. Buddy Welch finished second with Jesse Durkee third. Sean Perron and Bobby Bell completed the top-five finishers.

Dylan Cook of South Tamworth, N.H. claimed his first win in the Wingless Auto Club feature event over series founder Dan Bowne and Sam Comeau.

Bear Ridge Speedway continues its 50th season celebration on Saturday, August 19 with Sabil & Sons Old Timers Night plus the Sprint Cars of New England. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Swenson Insurance Agency Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

2. Todd Fenoff, Danville

3. Matt Lashua, Canaan, N.H.

4. Steven Flint, Orange

5. Chris Clark, Vershire

6. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

7. Robert Tucker, Topsham

8. Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

9. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

10. Wayne Stearns, Bradford

DQ — Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Todd Hayward, Bradford

2. Earl Maxham, Enfield, N.H.

3. # Tyler Stygles, Bradford

4. Thomas Placey, Bradford

5. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

6. Josh Harrington, Topsham

7. Chris LaForest, Barre

8. Jason Horniak, Bradford

9. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

10. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association (25 laps)

1. Joe Krawiec, Bristol, Conn.

2. Dean Christensen, East Granby, Conn.

3. Derek O’Hearn, Bristol, N.H.

4. Adam Whitney, Warren

5. John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, Pa.

6. Jeff Horn, Ashland, Mass.

7. Seth Carlson, Brimfield, Mass.

8. Will Hull, Plainfield

9. Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H.

10. Manny Dias, Attleboro, Mass.

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Bryan Campbell, Barre

2. Kevin Dickinson, Canaan, N.H.

3. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

4. Corey Kenison, White River Junction

5. Kelly Miller, Johnson

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

2. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

3. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

4. Sean Perron, Sharon

5. Bobby Bell, St. Johnsbury

Wingless Auto Club (20 laps)

1. Dylan Cook, South Tamworth, N.H.

2. Dan Bowne, West Campton, N.H.

3. Sam Comeau, Hebron, N.H.

4. Wade Prentice, Campton, N.H.

5. Derek Jeanson, Sandwich, N.H.

PHOTO: Todd Hayward celebrates his first career Sportsman Coupe win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Alan Ward photo)