ON TRACK WITH VMM Sunday, August 27, 2017

Devil's Bowl Speedway Dirt

Back to School Night -- 6:00pm

Catamount Mini Sprints



Oxford Plains Speedway

Scott's Recreation Oxford 250 -- 1:30pm

PASS North Super Late Models



Saturday, September 2, 2017

Bear Ridge Speedway

Valley Floors Night -- 6:00pm

Sprint Cars of New England



Devil's Bowl Speedway Asphalt

Asphalt Finale Late Model 100/Leon Gonyo Memorial 40 -- 2:00pm



Sunday, September 3, 2017

Devil's Bowl Speedway Dirt

Dirt Track Championship Finale --6:00pm

Sprint Cars of New England



Thunder Road Speedbowl

Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 -- 1:00pm

ACT Late Model Tour