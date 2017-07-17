Ellsworth tops Coupes; Carlson takes first USAC DMA win

BRADFORD — Terry Williams nailed down his first career Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified win in grand fashion at Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday night.

The Wells River racer claimed the win in the double-point counting Bruleigh Memorial Mid-Season Championship. Williams worked his way from a mid-pack starting spot in the 17-car, 40-lap feature event and survived a flurry of caution flags to claim the win.

Williams entered the night third in the point standings and will close the gap to point leader Richie Simmons and second place Derek Graham. He became the ninth different Modified winner this season.

Graham, of Woodsville, N.H., did his best to catch point leader Simmons with a runner-up finish with Matt Lashua third. Youngster Walter J. Hammond finished fourth with last week’s “Madness” event winner Robert Tucker fifth.

Josh Sunn returned to form after his return to racing following a harrowing crash last year with a sixth place finish. Point leader Simmons race home in the seventh spot with D.J. Robinson eighth. Todd Buckwold and Mike Dunn completed the top-ten finishers.

Matt Ellsworth captured his first win of the season in the 40-lap Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe event.

The win for the Corinth driver made him ninth different winner in 10 Sportsman Coupe races this season at Bear Ridge.

Brian Chaffee raced home in the second spot with Todd Hayward third. Danny Doyle and Thomas Placey finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while sixth through tenth went to point leader Melvin Pierson, Jason Colbeth, Tyler Stygles, Chris LaForest, and Bob Shepard.

Brimfield, Mass. driver Seth Carlson captured his first career USAC Dirt Midget Association win.

Carlson ran out front for the entirety of the 25-lap feature event.

Carlson’s teammate Derek O’Hearn finished second with former division champion Joe Krawiec third. Point leader Adam Whitney and Jeff Horn completed the top-five while Dean Christensen, Mark Cole, Jake Higginson, Will Hull, and Jeff Champagne finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Ryan Christian earned his fifth C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature win of the season in their 20-lap event.

Christian finished ahead of four-time winner Wayland Childs for the win with Bryan Campbell third. John Neddo and Kevin Dickinson completed the top-five finishers.

Bobby Bell claimed his first Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder win of the season in the 20-lap event.

Bell finished ahead of Steve Bell and point leader Jesse Durkee on the podium with Buddy Welch and Sean Perron fourth and fifth.

Bear Ridge will continue their 50th season celebration on Saturday, July 22 with VP Fuels and Hoosier Tire night, plus the Sprint Cars of New England and the Granite State Mini Sprint Club. The Limited Late Models will also take part in their annual “Madness” event. Post time is 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Bruleigh Memorial Mid-Season Championships

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Terry Williams, Wells River

2. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

3. Matt Lashua, Canaan, N.H.

4. Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

5. Robert Tucker, West Topsham

6. Josh Sunn, White River Junction

7. Richie Simmons, Bradford

8. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

9. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

10. Mike Dunn, North Haverhill, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (40 laps)

1. Matt Ellsworth, Corinth

2. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

3. Todd Hayward, Bradford

4. Danny Doyle, Rochester

5. Thomas Placey, Bradford

6. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

7. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

8. # Tyler Stygles, Bradford

9. Chris LaForest, Barre

10. Bob Shepard, Topsham

Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association (25 laps)

1. Seth Carlson, Brimfield, Mass.

2. Derek O’Hearn, Bristol, N.H.

3. Joe Krawiec, Bristol, Conn.

4. Adam Whitney, Warren

5. Jeff Horn, Ashland, MAss.

6. Dean Christensen, East Granby, Conn.

7. Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H.

8. Jake Higginson, Waterbury, Conn.

9. Will Hull, Plainfield

10. Jeff Champagne, Westfield, Mass.

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

3. Bryan Campbell, Barre

4. John Neddo, Barre

5. Kevin Dickinson, Canaan, N.H.

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Bobby Bell, St. Johnsbury

2. Steve Bell, Danville

3. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

4. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

5. Sean Perron, Sharon

PHOTO: Terry Williams races under the checkered flag for the first time in his Bear Ridge Sportsman Modified career on Saturday night. (Alan Ward photo)