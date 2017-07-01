Bear Ridge, Devil’s Bowl Asphalt, White Mountain events off for Saturday

Mother Nature has had her way with many race track’s Independence Day Celebration.

Bear Ridge Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and White Mountain Motorsports Park were forced to postpone their Saturday racing cards due to the rain.

Devil’s Bowl Sunday dirt track race is still on as scheduled. White Mountain Motorsports Park has rescheduled their Foley Oil Late Model 150 to Sunday, July 2 at 6:00pm.

The Sprint Cars of New England and Sportsman Modified Madness was to take place. The Sprint Cars of New England will instead race on Saturday, July 8. Devil’s Bowl has rescheduled their Fireworks and Enduro Series race one week to Saturday, July 8.

On Friday night, Legion Speedway was forced to cancel their planned Sprint Cars of New England event. Thunder Road Speedbowl was also forced to postpone their Community College of Vermont night event twice due to Mother Nature. A make-up date for that race will be announced soon.

Thunder Road will celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 3.

Monadnock Speedway was forced to postpone the Modified Touring Series event on Saturday night. Airborne Park Speedway, Speedway 51, Claremont Speedway, Albany-Saratoga Speedway, and Mohawk Raceway were forced to cancel their racing cards this weekend.

Three Maine tracks, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Oxford Plains Speedway, and Wiscasset Speedway, are still on as scheduled as of press time. The Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which features the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Granite State Pro Stock Series, Northeast Mini Stock Tour, and a Street Stock open, is currently underway.