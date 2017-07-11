Harrington claims second Coupe win

BRADFORD — Robert Tucker put forth the best performance of his young career on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway as he claimed the three segment Modified Madness win.

The Topsham driver posted finishes of second, third, and fourth, to score the lowest overall score of nine points for the overall win in the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds madness event.

Tucker was forced to come from the rear of the field for segments two and three by virtue of an invert of the the field at the end of each segment.

For Tucker, it was his third career Sportsman Modified win at Bear Ridge and his second straight. He inherited the win two weeks ago after apparent winner Trevor Rocke was disqualified.

The win for Tucker made him the first repeat winner in Sportsman Modified competition this season.

Second place point driver Richie Simmons used a segment one victory to finish second overall and will unofficially take over the point lead as the division heads into the double point counting mid-season championship event. The Bradford driver was one point behind Derek Graham entering the event.

Hometown youngster Jordan Fornwalt finished third overall with segment three victor Todd Buckwold fourth overall. Mike Dunn completed the top-five finishers.

Allan Hammond, D.J. Robinson, and Rocke finished sixth through eighth, respectively. Graham bounced back from a segment one issue to win segment two, which helped propel him to a ninth place overall finish. Terry Williams completed the top-ten finishers.

Like Tucker, multi-time Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe champion Josh Harrington became the first repeat winner in that division this season.

The Topsham veteran has arguably had a miserable season as he sits 15th in the point standings but beat out rookie driver Tanner Siemons to claim his second checkered flag of the year.

Siemons settled for second with Todd Hayward third. Jason Colbeth and Jason Horniak finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with sixth through tenth going to Gene Pierson Jr., Brian Chaffee, Bob Shepard, Earl Maxham, and Chris LaForest.

Ryan Christian of Canaan, N.H. earned his fourth win of the season in the C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature. Wayland Childs finished second with Derek Stearns, Bryan Campbell, and Kevin Dickinson completing the top-five finishers.

Steve Bell of St. Johnsbury won the 20-lap Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder feature for his first win of the season. Buddy Welch finished second with Jason Porter third. Sean Perron and point leader Jesse Durkee completed the top-five finishers.

Troy Comeau of Rumney, N.H. earned the win in the Wingless Auto Club feature over Mark Cole and Sam Comeau with Cortney Prentice and Dan Bowne fourth and fifth, respectively.

Riley Chaffee earned the win in the 500cc Granite State Mini Sprint feature over Kyle Pittman and Matt Calley while Dick Lamotte won the 600cc Granite State Mini Sprint feature over Tony Shaw and John Mills.

Bear Ridge speedway will host the Shirley and Mickey Bruleigh Memorial Mid-Season championship night double point counting event on Saturday, July 16 with a 6:00pm post time.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Dennis Preston Builder Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (3 x 30 laps)

1. Robert Tucker, West Topsham

2. Richie Simmons, Bradford

3. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

4. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

5. Mike Dunn, North Haverhill, N.H.

6. Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

7. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

8. Trevor Rocke, Canaan, N.H.

9. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

10. Terry Williams, Wells River

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Josh Harrington, Topsham

2. # Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

3. Todd Hayward, Bradford

4. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

5. Jason Hornaik, Bradford

6. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

7. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

8. Bob Shepard, Topsham

9. Earl Maxham, Enfield, N.H.

10. Chris LaForest, Barre

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

3. Derek Stearns, Bradford

4. Bryan Campbell, Barre

5. Kevin Dickinson, Canaan, N.H.

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Steve Bell, St. Johnsbury

2. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

3. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

4. Sean Perron, South Royalton

5. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

Wingless Auto Club (20 laps)

1. Troy Comeau, Rumney, N.H.

2. Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H.

3. Sam Comeau, Rumney, N.H.

4. Cortney Prentice, Campton, N.H.

5. Dan Bowne, West Campton, N.H.

Granite State Mini Sprints 500cc (20 laps)

1. Riley Chaffee, Orange

2. Kyle Pittman, Corinth

3. Matt Cally

4. Owen Carbee, Groton

5. Eric Relation, Orange

Granite State Mini Sprint 600cc (20 laps)

1. Dick Lamotte, Hartland

2. Tony Shaw, Harvard, Mass.

3. John Mills

4. Drew Eldridge, Chelmsford, Mass.

5. Kyle Pittman, Corinth

PHOTO: Robert Tucker celebrates his second straight DIRTcar Sportsman Modified win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway (Alan Ward photo)