Future Hall of Famer scores 75th Devil’s Bowl win, 350th career victory

WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s most successful Modified stock car driver, Kenny Tremont Jr., added two major milestones at the Vermont facility on Sunday, July 23. On Interstate All Battery Center Night, the West Sand Lake, N.Y., driver took the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series’ main event for his 75th feature race win at Devil’s Bowl and the 350th overall victory of his illustrious career. Also in victory lane during the night were Robert Garney, Rick Stone, and Robert Griffin.

As he has done so many times before, seven-time Devil’s Bowl track champion Tremont got his win in the Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified division in exciting fashion, leading only the final three laps. Veteran racer Jimmy Ryan, who has been the hard luck poster boy at Devil’s Bowl in 2017, spent time up front before getting turned around. Randy Howe led from lap 12 until six circuits remained, when Tim LaDuc took over.

LaDuc looked like a winner until he bobbled, allowing Tremont to sneak by and grab the memorable win. LaDuc settled for second place, while Justin Comes rim-rode the outside lane from 14th place at the start to finish third. Howe ended up fourth with Vince Quenneville Jr. fifth. Rookie James Fadden had a solid effort in sixth, followed by Brian Whittemore, Billy Lussier, Joey Scarborough, and Justin Severance.

Robert Garney of Fort Edward, N.Y., picked up his second win of the season in the 15-lap feature for the Portland Glass Mini Stocks. After rookie Johnny Bruno got turned around while leading, Garney took over on lap 3 and drove to the checkers. Newlywed Erin Aiken – the former Ms. Erin Vien – picked her best career Devil’s Bowl finish as the runner-up, with Chris Charbonneau third. Chris Conroy and rookie Willie Rice were next in line.

Rick Stone of Cornwall, Conn., set an unofficial track record as the oldest feature winner in Devil’s Bowl Speedway history, when he took the checkered flag in the second feature race of the season for the visiting Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Midget Series. Stone, who is 68 years old and in his 50th season of racing, beat out Alex Adamsky for the win. Tyler Rivard took third, Jesse Pruchnik was fourth, and Nate Furman landed in fifth place.

The Catamount Mini Sprints club had its first-ever repeat winner, as Robert Griffin drew the pole starting position and sailed to his second win in the new club’s inaugural season. Rookie Colby Beinhaur gave Griffin chase and set a career-high as the runner-up finisher. Austin Chaves ran in third place, while Aaron Mulready, a U.S. Marine, finished fourth in his first Devil’s Bowl start. Sean Beinhaur finished fifth.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on its 1/2-mile Asphalt Track with Community College of Vermont Night on Saturday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m., featuring the Northeast Mini Stock Tour. The 3/10-mile Dirt Track fires up on Sunday, July 30, at 6:00 p.m. as Brown’s Quarried Slate and Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand present Street-Legal Spectator Races and a special event for the returning Super Stock division.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at @DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the hashtag #DevilsBowl.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Interstate All Battery Center Night

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt, West Haven, Vt.

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modifieds (35 laps)

1. Kenny Tremont Jr., West Sand Lake, N.Y.

2. Tim LaDuc, Orwell

3. Justin Comes, Middlebury

4. Randy Howe, Lebanon, N.H.

5. Vince Quenneville Jr., Brandon

6. # James Fadden, Plainfield, N.H.

7. Brian Whittemore, Pittsford

8. Billy Lussier, Fair Haven

9. Joey Scarborough, Brandon

10. Justin Severance, Pittsford

Portland Glass Mini Stocks (20 laps)

1. Robert Garney, Fort Edward, N.Y.

2. Erin Aiken, Claremont, N.H.

3. Chris Charbonneau, Rutland

4. Chris Conroy, Newport, N.H.

5. # Willie Rice, Poultney

6. Eric Castiglioni, Newbury, N.H.

7. Dakoda Desabrais, Fair Haven

8. Tre McCoy, Rutland

9. # Hunter Given, Orwell

10. # Jake Barrows, Cornwall

Catamount Mini Sprints (15 laps)

1. Robert Griffin, Sunapee, N.H.

2. Colby Beinhaur, Shoreham

3. Austin Chaves, Chester

4. Aaron Mulready, Buskirk, N.Y.

5. Sean Beinhaur, Shoreham

Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Midgets (15 laps)

1. Rick Stone, Cornwall, Conn.

2. Alex Adamsky, Bridgewater, Mass.

3. Tyler Rivard, Woonsocket, R.I.

4. Jesse Pruchink, New Milford, Conn.

5. Nate Furham, Amsterdam, N.Y.

PHOTO: Kenny Tremont Jr. (115) races to the inside of Tim LaDuc (54) for the Sportsman Modified race win on Sunday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt. (Alan Ward photo)