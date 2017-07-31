Murray makes it three straight in Super Stocks

WEST HAVEN – Kenny Tremont Jr. keeps stacking up victories at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The veteran stock car driver put on a clinic at the 3/10-mile Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl on Sunday, July 30, winning his second-straight NASCAR Whelen All-American Series race on Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night. Other winners during the event included Chris Murray, Chris Conroy, Aaron Mulready, and Bill Putnam.

Tremont, of West Sand Lake, N.Y., started 12th in the 35-lap feature race for the Central Vermont Motorcycles division and quickly moved forward on the smooth, dry-slick track. Hard-luck driver Jimmy Ryan took command at lap 4 after polesitter Tomas Kimball spun out, and ran the best race of his season, but was no match for Tremont and gave way at lap 22.

Tremont blistered the pack over the final 13 circuits to wrap up his second consecutive win at Devil’s Bowl and third on the season. Ryan held on for a season-best runner-up finish, turning his campaign around in fine shape. Tim LaDuc bounced through two crashes but drove a fast car to the front and ended the race in third place. Justin Comes rode the outside lane to fourth place, and Randy Howe completed the top five.

Unofficially, LaDuc and Tremont vaulted past previous championship point leader Vince Quenneville Jr., who crashed early and finished 12th after rejoining the field several laps behind. LaDuc’s 434 points lead Tremont (419) and Quenneville (416).

Chris Murray of Fair Haven, Vt., made it a three-peat to sweep the month of July in the Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock division, winning the overall top prize in an exciting two-segment race. Bill Duprey won the first 15-lap leg to earn one “segment point” in the cumulatively scored race, with Murray taking two points in second place ahead of Curtis Condon, Scott FitzGerald, and Lou Gancarz.

After a full-field invert between segments, Murray and Duprey put on a wild show coming from the back of the pack with several three-wide moves in traffic. Duprey spun out with three laps left, but Murray soldiered on to win the segment over FitzGerald, Josh Bussino, and Matt Mosher; Duprey rebounded quickly to finish fifth.

Murray’s combined low two-segment score of three points (2nd + 1st = 3 pts.) topped all others and gave him the overall victory. FitzGerald (4th + 2nd= 6 pts.) finished second overall, with his better second-round finish breaking a point tie with Duprey (1st + 5th = 6 pts.). Bussino and Mosher, each with 11 points, completed the official top five finishers.

Chris Conroy of Newport, N.H., scored his first win of the season in the 15-lap Portland Glass Mini Stock race. Conroy took the lead from 14 year-old rookie Johnny Bruno on lap 3 and never looked back. Bruno took a career-best runner-up finish, and fellow rookie Dakota Desabrais ran third in only his fourth appearance. Chris Charbonneau extended his championship lead with a fourth-place effort, and Tim St. John was a season-best fifth.

Aaron Mulready of Buskirk, N.Y., wasted little time in earning his first Devil’s Bowl win, taking the 15-lap race for the Catamount Mini Sprints in just his second start at the track. Fresh off a stint in the U.S. Marines, Mulready stole the lead from Austin Chaves with only two laps remaining. Chaves and Colby Beinhaur – each just 15 years old – finished second and third, respectively. Nadine Coates was fourth, and 12 year-old Cody O’Brien was scored in fifth place for his best showing.

Bill Putnam of Chester, Vt., won a fun final round in the annual Street-Legal Spectator Races, driving his 2000 Subaru Impreza to victory over a wild-driving Tim Whitney of Cornwall, Vt.; Whitney was broadsliding his 2003 Pontiac Sunfire through the corners trying to reel Putnam in, which thrilled the grandstand crowd.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway kicks off a busy month of August on Wednesday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. with the third round of the Wednesday Night Drag Racing Series. The 1/2-mile oval Asphalt Track is in action on Saturday, August 5, at 7:00 p.m. with the sixth annual “C.J. Richards Memorial” event, and the 3/10-mile Dirt Track cranks back up with double features in all divisions onSunday, August 6, and 6:00 p.m.

Devil's Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt, West Haven, Vt.

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modifieds (35 laps)

1. Kenny Tremont Jr., West Sand Lake, N.Y.

2. Jimmy Ryan, Whiting

3. Tim LaDuc, Orwell

4. Justin Comes, Middlebury

5. Randy Howe, Lebanon, N.H.

6. Justin Severance, Pittsford

7. # Tomas Kimball, White River Junction

8. Codie Aubin, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

9. Billy Lussier, Fair Haven

10. Joey Scarborough, Brandon

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stocks (2 x 15 laps)

1. Chris Murray, Fair Haven

2. Scott FitzGerald, West Rutland

3. Bill Duprey, Hydeville

4. Josh Bussino, Mouth Holly

5. Matt Mosher, Queensbury, N.Y.

6. Lou Gancarz, North Adams, Mass.

7. Curtis Condon, Queensbury, N.Y.

8. # Garrett Given, Cornwall

9. Larry Bristol, Rutland

10. Cassidy Wilson, West Rupert

Portland Glass Mini Stocks (15 laps)

1. Chris Conroy, Newport, N.H.

2. # Johnny Bruno, Castleton

3. # Dakota Desabrais, Brandon

4. Chris Charbonneau, Rutland

5. Tim St. John, Claremont, N.H.

6. Joe Malzac, Middlebury

7. Cameron Kennedy, Rochester

8. Roo Forrest, West Rutland

9. # Tre McCoy, Rutland

10. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

Catamount Mini Sprints (15 laps)

1. Aaron Mulready, Buskirk, N.Y.

2. Austin Chaves, Chester

3. Colby Beinhaur, Shoreham

4. Nadine Coates, Newport, N.H.

5. Cody O’Brien, Springfield

PHOTO: Kenny Tremont Jr. of West Sand Lake, N.Y., won the Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified feature on Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night at The Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. (Barry Snelling/Devil’s Bowl Speedway photo)