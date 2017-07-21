BRADFORD — Bear Ridge Speedway enters the second half of its 50th season celebration with tight point battles in nearly each of its five division.

Richie Simmons holds a slim three point lead over Derek Graham in the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified standings.

Simmons, of Bradford, took the point lead two weeks ago after the Modified “Madness” double point counting event, but Graham, of Woodsville, N.H., reeled Simmons back in following the double point counting Mid-season championship event.

The two drivers have been neck-and-neck, nose-to-tail for much of the 2017 season. Simmons has visited victory lane once this season while Graham is still searching for that first 2017 win.

Mid-season championship winner Terry Williams sits third in the Sportsman Modified standings, 23 points back of Simmons. Robert Tucker, who is the only repeat winner in Sportsman Modified competition this season, sits fourth in the standings, 33 points shy of Williams. Todd Buckwold is nearby in fifth, just five points off of Tucker.

DJ Robinson and Mike Dunn are in a tight battle for the sixth spot with Robinson just six points ahead of Dunn. Trevor Rocke, Ryan Christian, and Allan Hammond complete the top-ten in the division standings.

In the Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes, the championship battle is just as tight as veteran driver Melvin Pierson holds a narrow seven point advantage over Brian Chaffee as the two both search for the first championships.

An intense battle is shaping up for the third spot as six drivers sit within 22 points of each other. Todd Hayward — who is just 23 points back of Chaffee — leads the way for the third spot with former champion Jason Colbeth in forth, but just seven points back. Gene Pierson Jr. sits in the fifth spot, six points away from Colbeth, while returning driver Danny Doyle is in sixth, three points back of Gene Pierson. Thomas Placey sits even closer, just one shy of Doyle, in the seventh spot, with Matt Ellsworth five points back of Placey in the eighth spot.

Jeremy Beckley sits in ninth spot while Chris LaForest holds a one point advantage over defending champion Jason Horniak for the tenth position.

Adam Whitney, who garnered his first career win earlier this year, holds a 16-point margin over second place driver, former champion Joe Krawiec, in the Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association. Early season point leader Dean Christensen holds sits two points back of Krawiec in the third spot, while Derek O’Hearn resides in forth. Manny Dias completes the top-five point drivers.

Ryan Christian holds a ten point advantage over Wayland Childs in the C.A. Miller Limited Late Models with Bryan Campbell, Kevin Dickinson, and John Neddo third through fifth.

Jesse Durkee holds the largest point advantage of any Bear Ridge division with a 29-point advantage over Buddy Welch in the Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder division.

Jason Porter sits in third, 27 points back of Welch, while recent winner Bobby Bell sits in fourth, just nine points back of Porter. Sean Perron completes the top-five point drivers.

Bear Ridge Speedway enters the second half of its 50th season celebration on Saturday, July 22 with VP Fuels and Hoosier Tire East sponsored event. All four of Bear Ridge’s weekly divisions will be in action, along with the Sprint Cars of New England and Granite State Mini Sprints. The Limited Late Models will also take part in their annual “Madness” event. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

PHOTO: The Bear Ridge Sportsman Coupes have at tight championship battle as Melvin Pierson (33) sits just seven points ahead of Brian Chaffee (16) in the standings while six driver sit in close quarters for the third position. (Alan Ward photo)