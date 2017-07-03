Perry brothers go 1-2 in Flying Tiger feature; Streeter takes third Street Stock win

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE – Twenty years, ten months, and 18 days.

That is how long Ricky Roberts has been waiting for Late Model career win number two. And he got it on Monday night at Thunder Road

The Washington driver went wire-to-wire in the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular 50-lap feature to claim his first Late Model win since August 15, 1996.

“Wow,” Roberts said as he exited his car in victory lane.

“We had them covered tonight.”

Roberts also earned the $800 bonus for winning the Maplewood’s Triple Crown.

“This feels really good,” Roberts said. “(The car) was perfect. No matter where I ran, it was perfect.

The longtime driver started on the pole position and quickly pulled away from second place Eric Badore. From there, Roberts would build up over a straightaway lead.

A caution flag on lap 40, however, put hometown favorite Cody Blake to his outside with fast runner Bobby Therrien on his rear bumper.

Roberts held on through three ensuing restarts – including the final one coming on a single file restart after the outside groove becoming too slick to run due to the amount of fluid and speedy-dry on the track – to claim the win.

“I was getting frustrated with those cautions,” Roberts said. “I was hoping it would go green, but the last few races have been like that.

“I knew we were going to have to fight off some good cars to get it.”

Roberts, who earned multiple Flying Tiger wins since his initial Late Model win, thought about handing over the driving duties to his son, Chris, two years ago but was talked out of it by late Thunder Road owner Tom Curley.

“I was almost going to stop racing two years ago,” Roberts said. “Tom Curley talked me into staying into racing. I was going to let (Chris) take it over and he’s a good race car driver.

“But now, I think I want to go get some more wins. It means a lot (with Curley’s inspiration).”

Therrien, of Hinesburg, ran his way from a 13th place starting spot to finish second with Trampas Demers moving from one row in front of Therrien to finish third. Eric Badore ran near the front for the entirety of the race to finish fourth while Eric Chase battled back from an early run in with the frontstretch wall to finish fifth.

Blake, Mike Bailey, Darrell Morin, Tyler Cahoon, and Scott Coburn completed the top-ten finishers.

Jamon Perry bested his brother Jaden to claim his first career Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature win.

The younger Perry took the lead following a lap 13 restart from fellow rookie driver Tyler Austin. From there, Jamon Perry was forced to hold off his brother over the next 25 laps as Jaden made multiple challenges for the top spot.

Following the Perry brothers on the podium was point leader Brendan Moodie, who dodge a last lap tangle between Jason Woodard and Dwayne Lanphear, to finish third. Woodard came across under the checkered flag in fourth with apparent fifth place finish Lanphear.

Lanphear, however, was disqualified for a post-race altercation on the cool down lap with Woodard. That moved two-time 2017 race winner Trevor Lyman to the final spot in the top-five.

Mike Billado finished sixth with Austin seventh. Kevin Dodge, Mike Martin, and Robert Gordon completed the top-ten finishers.

Kevin Streeter claimed his second Allen Lumber Street Stock feature win of the season in their 25-lap event.

The Waitsfield driver took the lead from Tom Campbell on lap eight after a back-and-forth battle with Campbell, who was the early race leader.

From there, Streeter held on through a restart with five laps remaining to claim the win.

The win for Streeter was the third of his Street Stock career.

Campbell, of Middlesex, settled for second with former champion Jamie Davis of Wolcott on the final spot on the podium in third.

Dean Swister Jr. took advantage of a last lap caution to move up to fourth with last week’s feature winner Matthew Smith fifth. Al Maynard, Kelsea Woodard, Reilly Lanphear, Gary Mullen, and Cooper Bouchard finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Thunder Road will see a quick turnaround as they will compete again on Thursday, July 6 at 7:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Monday, July 3, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Late Models (50 laps)

1. Ricky Roberts, Washington

2. Bobby Therrien, Hinesburg

3. Trampas Demers, South Burlington

4. Eric Badore, Milton

5. Eric Chase, Milton

6. Cody Blake, Barre

7. Mike Bailey, South Barre

8. Darrell Morin, Westford

9. Tyler Cahoon, St. Johnsbury

10. Scott Coburn, South Barre

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers (40 laps)

1. # Jamon Perry, Hardwick

2. # Jaden Perry, Hardwick

3. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott

4. Jason Woodard, Waterbury Center

5. Trevor Lyman, Hinesburg

6. Mike Billado, Essex Junction

7. # Tyler Austin, East Calais

8. Kevin Dodge, Barre

9. Mike Martin, Craftsbury Common

10. Robert Gordon, Milton

Allen Lumber Street Stocks (25 laps)

1. Kevin Streeter, Waitsfield

2. Tom Campbell, Middlesex

3. Jamie Davis, Wolictt

4. Dean Switser Jr., Lyndonville

5. Matthew Smith, Essex Junction

6. Alan Maynard, Fairfax

7. Kelsea Woodard, Waterbury Center

8. Reilly Lanphear, Duxbury

9. Gary Mullen, Tunbridge

10. Cooper Bouchard, Hinesburg

PHOTO: Ricky Roberts celebrates his first Thunder Road Late Model win in 20 years on Monday night with his family and crew members. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)