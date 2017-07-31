Tucker takes third Sportsman Modified win; Christensen edges Horn for Midget victory

BRADFORD — Thomas Placey has won Sportsman Coupe races before at Bear Ridge Speedway, but none may be more special than the one that came on Saturday night.

The hometown driver won for the first time this season at Bear Ridge in the 30-lap Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe feature, but did so driving the tribute car to his late grandfather-in-law Pete Dunn.

Dunn ran for many seasons at Bear Ridge and passed away in January of this year.

Placey ran to the outside of race leader Jeremy Beckley on lap nine to take the lead. From there, Placey held on through a mid-race restart to claim his first win of the season.

Jason Colbeth of Newbury finished second with Matt Ellsworth third. Melvin Pierson and Todd Hayward finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with Bob Shepard, Danny Doyle, Bob Kilburn, Gene Pierson Jr., and Josh Harrington competing the top-ten finishers.

Robert Tucker earned his third Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature win of the year in their 40-lap event.

Sportsman Modified point leader Derek Graham finished second with Terry Williams third. Ryan Christian and Todd Buckwold finished fourth and fifth with Walter J. Hammond, Matt Lashua, Todd Fenoff, D.J. Robinson, and Chris Clark sixth through tenth, respectively.

Dean Christensen made a late pass on Jeff Horn to claim the win in the 25-lap USAC Dirt Midget Association feature.

Horn settled for second with Seth Carlson third. Manny Dias and Derek O’Hearn finished fourth and fifth while sixth through tenth went to Will Hull, David Moniz, Adam Whitney, Jeff Champagne, and Andy Barrows.

Ryan Christian won his fourth straight C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature in their 20-lap event. Wayland Childs and Will Hull completed the podium finishers with Bryan Campbell and Doug Boucher fourth and fifth.

Point leader Jesse Durkee earned the win in the 20-lap Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder feature over Bobby Bell, Kelly Miller, Jason Porter, and David Durkee Jr.

Kevin LaForest won the 4/6 cylinder enduro.

Bear Ridge continues its 50th season celebration on Saturday, August 5 with the Walker Motor Sales John Poor Memorial, which will feature the Sportsman Coupe madness event. The Sprint Cars of New England and Granite State Mini Sprints will also be in attendance. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — R&R Property Care Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Robert Tucker, Topsham

2. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

3. Terry Williams, Wells River

4. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

5. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

6. Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

7. Matt Lashua, Canaan, N.H.

8. Todd Fenoff, Danville

9. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

10. Chris Clark, Vershire

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Thomas Placey, Bradford

2. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

3. Matt Ellsworth, Corinth

4. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

5. Todd Hayward, Bradford

6. Bob Shepard, Topsham

7. Danny Doyle, Rochester

8. Bob Kilburn, Fair Haven

9. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

10. Josh Harrington, Topsham

USAC Dirt Midget Association (20 laps)

1. Dean Christensen, East Granby, Conn.

2. Jeff Horn, Ashland, Mass.

3. Seth Carlson, Brimfield, Mass.

4. Manny Dias, Attleboro, Mass.

5. Derek O’Hearn, Bristol, N.H.

6. Will Hull, Plainfield

7. David Moniz, Fairhaven, Mass.

8. Adam Whitney, Warren

9. Jeff Champagne, Westfield, Mass.

10. Andy Barrows, New Ipswich, N.H.

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

3. Will Hull, Plainfield

4. Bryan Campbell, Barre

5. Doug Boucher, Grafton, N.H.

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

2. Bobby Bell, St. Johnsbury

3. Kelly Miller Jr., Johnson

4. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

5. David Durkee Jr., Hartland

PHOTO: Thomas Placey celebrates his Sportsman Coupe feature win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Alan Ward photo)