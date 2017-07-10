Quenneville takes double-points Modified win

(From track press release)

WEST HAVEN – Duane Noll made history before a big crowd at The Asphalt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, July 8, winning the first-ever race in Vermont for the Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series. Drivers and fans persevered through heavy afternoon rains for the jam-packed, six-division event presented by Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand and Brown’s Quarried Slate that also featured a gigantic fireworks display and the annual Thomas Dairy Kids Bicycle Giveaway.

The Pro Truck Series kicked off its dual-surface doubleheader “Fast ‘N’ Dirty Weekend” event with the “Fast 55” on the 1/2-mile paved oval on Saturday night, and veteran driver Noll, of Monroe, Conn., was the cream of the crop all night long. Noll won the pole starting position by virtue of having the fastest lap in pre-race practice, then jumped out front at the green flag and never looked back, leading all 55 laps in a well-driven, caution-free race.

Young Long Island driver Gerard Giordano Jr. kept a close distance to Noll in the first 40 circuits, but lost contact with him in lapped traffic near the end of the race. Giordano took the runner-up position with Frankie Dumicich Jr. completing the podium. Josh Stringer came from mid-pack at the start to finish a strong fourth, with Eric Finkbein Jr. rounding out the top five. Frank Dumicich Sr. finished sixth, followed by Dave Koenig, Rick Ashlaw, Caleb Cashman, and Jim Thompson.

In weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series action, double championship points were on the line for the annual Mid-Season Championships. Vince Quenneville Jr. of Brandon, Vt., copped his second win of the year in the 25-lap feature race for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modifieds in another green-to-checkers run. Mike Wells battled hard with Ron Proctor for much of the distance, taking the runner-up spot in spite of some contact at the midway point. Proctor settled for third place with Joey Roberts and Jason Durgan in tow.

Defending champion Jim McKiernan of Moriah Center, N.Y., won the 20-lap double-points race for the Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock division. He as the first to break out of traffic and open up a sizeable lead; Dylan Rabtoy tracked him down near the finish but was unable to make a move and finished second. Rookie Eric Messier finished third, followed by Scott FitzGerald and Jared Blake. The results of the Super Stock feature are considered unofficial pending further review in post-race technical inspection.

Brendan “Roo” Forrest of West Rutland, Vt., was the unofficial winner of the 15-lap Mid-Season feature for the Portland Glass Mini Stocks, taking the first victory of his young career. Forrest, who has had a feast-or-famine season, got out front early and won in convincing fashion. Rookies Shawn Moquin and Cam Gadue completed the podium, with Gadue’s run being a career-best finish. Garrett Given and rookie Mike Preston were next in line.

Alayne Bruno of Castleton, Vt., copped her first win in the 10-lap Ladies Mini Stock race; the new semi-weekly division had its biggest car count and best racing action to date. Stephanie Roberts and Maddy Rabtoy rebounded from an early crash together to finish second and third, respectively. Early leader Lynn Denton was fourth with Tonia Bouchard fifth.

Cory Gray of Clarendon, Vt., won the 50-lap Enduro Series race for his first victory of the season. Gray diced it up in the first half with the returning father-son team of Bill and Shawn Fountain before taking the lead and scooting away. Shawn Fountain finished second with Bill Fountain third. The full official finish is under scoring review and will be announced soon.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is closed for its annual summer break on July 15-16, but returns to action with both the Asphalt Track and the Dirt Track on July 22-23.

Devil's Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand/Brown’s Quarried Slate Night

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt, West Haven, Vt.

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series (35 laps)

1. Duane Noll, Monroe, Conn.

2. Gerard Giordano Jr., Freeport, N.Y.

3. Frank Dumicich Jr., East Quogue, N.Y.

4. Josh Stringer, Dayville, Conn.

5. Eric Finkbein Jr., Columbia, Conn.

6. Frank Dumicich Sr., East Quogue, N.Y.

7. Dave Koenig, Baldwin, N.Y.

8. Rich Ashlaw, Manchester, Conn.

9. Caleb Cashman, Marlborough, N.H.

10. Jim Thompson, Dublin, N.H.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modifieds (25 laps)

1. Vince Quenneville Jr., Brandon

2. Mike Wells, West Chazy, N.Y.

3. Ron Proctor, Charlton, N.Y.

4. Joey Roberts, Fletcher

5. Jason Durgan, Morrisonville, N.Y.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stocks (20 laps)

1. Jim McKiernan, Moriah Center, N.Y.

2. Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton

3. # Eric Messier, Hinesburg

4. Scott FitzGerald, West Rutland

5. Jared Blake, North Hero

6. Tylor Terry, Morrisonville, N.Y.

7. # Brett Wood, Georgia

8. # Garrett Given Sr., Cornwall

9. R.J. Germain, Bristol

10. Tony Salerno, Mineville, N.Y.

Portland Glass Mini Stocks (15 laps)

1. Roo Forrest, West Rutland

2. # Shawn Moquin, Milton

3. # Cam Gadue, Highgate

4. Garrett Given Sr., Cornwall

5. # Mike Preston, Panton

Ladies Mini Stocks (10 laps)

1. Alayne Bruno, Castleton

2. Stephanie Roberts, Fletcher

3. Maddy Rabtoy, Swanton

4. Lynn Denton, Milton

5. Tonia Bouchard, Hinesburg

Enduro Series (50 laps)

1. Cory Gray, Clarendon

2. Shawn Fountain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

3. Bill Fountain, Altona, N.Y.

4. Cam Gadue, Highgate

5. Mike Klupa, Essex Junction

PHOTO: Third place Frank Dumicich Jr. (left), Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series winner Duane Noll (center), and runner-up Gerard Giordano Jr. (right) in victory lane at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. (Barry Snelling/Devil’s Bowl Speedway photo)