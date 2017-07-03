–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

BARRE – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will compete in the Thunder Road VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 on Thursday, July 13.

The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion will pilot a car prepared by multi-time Thunder Road track champion and reigning ACT Late Model Tour champion Nick Sweet out of the Mad Dog Motorsports team.

“We’re very excited that Kyle Busch will be coming to race at Thunder Road,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said in a press release. “He’s one of the most accomplished NASCAR driver of this generation.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do. We know he’ll be coming to win.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada driver Busch previously raced an ACT-type Late Model in 2011 in the Oxford 250. He won that event. Sweet finished second to Busch in that event.

Multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers have attempted to compete in the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150, including Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, and Ken Schrader. David Ragan also competed in a special 100-lap event in 2009. No NASCAR Cup Series driver has ever won the event.

The Thunder Road VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 will take place on Thursday, July 13. Post time is 6:30pm.

PHOTO: NASCAR champion Kyle Busch will compete at Thunder Road Speedbowl in the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 on Thursday, July 13. (Jerry Markland/Getty Images photo)