MONTMAGNY, Quebec — Patrick Laperle earned a dominating Serie ACT Quebec win on Saturday night at Autodrome Montmagny.

The St-Denis, Quebec driver took the lead on lap 24 of the 100-lap feature event and held on unchallenged through three ensuing restarts to claim the win. He started in the fourth position.

The win for Laperle was the 24th of his Serie ACT Quebec career and his second straight win.

Former series champion Alex Labbe drove from an eighth place starting spot to finish second while multi-time series champion Donald Theetge finished third. Jonathan Bouvrette and Dany Trepanier completed the top-five finishers.

Michael Lavoie, Simon Roussin, Patrick Cliche, Claude Leclerc, and rookie Eric Gagnon finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Following the 100-lap event, a five-car “Dash for Cash” was held with the winner earning a $500 bonus. Theetge took advantage of a mechanical issue for Laperle to win the event. Labbe, Bouvrette, and Trepanier also completed in the event.

The Serie ACT Quebec will take a near month-long break before the 2017 resumes on Saturday, August 19 at Autodrome St-Eustache.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Lapointe Auto Montmagny 100

Serie ACT Quebec

Autodrome Montmagny, Montmagny, Quebec

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (4) Patrick Laperle, St-Denis, Que.

2. (8) Alex Labbe, St-Albert, Que.

3. (3) Donald Theetge, Boischatel, Que.

4. (1) Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.

5. (2) Dany Trepanier, St-Edouard, Que.

6. (9) Michael Lavoie, Chicoutimi, Que.

7. (6) Simon Roussin, Quebec, Que.

8. (7) Patrick Cliche, Levis, Que.

9. (5) Claude Leclerc, Lanoarie, Que.

10. (12) # Eric Gagnon, Quebec, Que.

11. (11) Gaetan Gaudreault, Quebec, Que.

12. (14) # Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

13. (13) Carl Poulin, East Broughton, Que.

14. (10) # Jean-Philippe Bergeron, Terrbonne, Que.

15. (15) Claude Lepage, Lavaltrie, Que.

16. (16) # Jeremy Roy, Napierville, Que.

PHOTO: Patrick Laperle earned his 24th career Serie ACT Quebec win on Saturday evening at Autodrome Montmagny. (Guy Laroche photo)