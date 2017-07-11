Dow, Donnelly split wins at Legion, Bear Ridge

WENTWORTH, N.H./BRADFORD, Vt. — Chris Donnelly triumphantly returned to Sprint Cars of New England action as he claimed the series’ Triple Crown championship.

The Piermont, N.H. multi-time Sprint Car champion post finishes of third and first in the two-race mini-series to claim the overall win.

A third race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway dirt was lost due to the previous week’s postponement.

In the first event at Legion Speedway on Friday, July 7, Clay Dow took down the win as he took advantage of his pole position starting position by virtue of his fundraising efforts. The Barnstead, N.H. driver pulled out to the lead quickly and did so through multiple race restarts to claim the checkered flag.

Sophomore campaigner Matt Hoyt held off Donnelly to claim the second spot with Donnelly third. Former series champion Dan Douville and Jake Williams completed the top-five finishers at Legion with Lacey Hanson, Tyler Austin, Patrick Smith, Dennis McLeod, and Christine Boesch sixth through tenth, respectively.

On Saturday night, Donnelly charged from a 10th place starting spot to claim the win at Bear Ridge Speedway.

Donnelly caught race leader Williams shortly after the midway point in the 30-lap event to take the lead and cruise to the win.

Williams finished second with Hoyt third. Douville and Will Hull completed the top-five finishers with Dow, Smith, Lauren Boisvert, Hanson, and Marty Hutchins sixth through tenth.

Donnelly posted the low score of four (4) points to earn the overall Triple Crown series win with Hoyt second with five points. Williams bested Dow for third with seven points by virtue of his Bear Ridge runner-up finish with Dan Douville fifth with eight points. Smith, Hanson, Hull, Austin, and Boisvert completed the top-ten for the overall Triple Crown standings.

The Sprint Cars of New England will continue their 2017 season on Saturday, July 22 at Bear Ridge Speedway.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Kondrat Kustoms 30

Sprint Cars of New England

Legion Speedway, Wentworth, N.H.

Friday, July 7, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (1) Clay Dow, Barnstead, N.H.

2. (3) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

3. (2) Chris Donnelly, Piermont, N.H.

4. (7) Dan Douville, Bridgewater, N.H.

5. (5) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

6. (6) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

7. (14) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

8. (8) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

9. (11) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

10. (12) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

11. (15) Barry LaValley, Derring, N.H.

12. (16) Derek Jeanson, Sandwich, N.H.

13. (4) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

14. (10) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

15. (9) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

16. (13) Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

17. (17) Ron Giroux, Weare, N.H.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Dennis Preston Builders 25

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (10) Chris Donnelly, Piermont, N.H.

2. (6) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

3. (8) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

4. (9) Dan Douville, Bridgewater, N.H.

5. (11) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

6. (12) Clay Dow, Barnstead, N.H.

7. (4) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

8. (1) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

9. (7) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

10. (13) Marty Hutchins, Poultney, Vt.

11. (3) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

12. (2) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

13. (16) Derek Jeanson, Sandwich, N.H.

14. (15) Barry LaValley, Derring, N.H.

15. (5) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

16. (14) Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

Did Not Start: Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Triple Crown Overall

1. Chris Donnelly – 3 + 1 = 4

2. Matt Hoyt – 2 + 3 = 5

3. Jake Williams – 5 + 2 = 7

4. Clay Dow – 1 + 6 = 7

5. Dan Douville – 4 + 4 = 8

6. Patrick Smith – 8 + 7 = 15

7. Lacey Hanson – 6 + 9 = 15

8. Will Hull – 13 + 5 = 18

9. Tyler Austin – 7 + 15 = 22

10. Lauren Boisvert – 15 + 8 = 23

PHOTO: Chris Donnelly used a win at Bear Ridge Speedway to vault himself to the Sprint Cars of New England Triple Crown series win. (Alan Ward photo)