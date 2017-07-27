Avery claims second career SCoNE win at Legion

BRADFORD, Vt. — Kevin Chaffee flexed some muscle on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Bradford driver earned a dominating win in the 30-lap Sprint Cars of New England event on VP Fuels/Hoosier Tire East night at the track.

Chaffee started in the eighth spot and made quick work through the field. The veteran driver made a power move around the outside of race leader Dennis McLeod and second place Christine Boesch just before the midway point to claim the lead when the duo were trapped behind a lapped car.

Multiple ensuing caution flags would see Chaffee move back up top and easily zoom away to claim his second series win of the year.

Luke Greenwood of Hudson, N.H. raced home in the second spot while Tyler Austin finished third. Matt Hoyt finished fourth while reigning series champion Chris Donnelly bounced back from a mid-race incident to finish fifth.

Jake Williams, Lacey Hanson, Clay Dow, Ryan Avery, and McLeod completed the top-ten finishers.

Series point leader Will Hull was caught up in the lap 16 incident that also collected Donnelly and Patrick Smith. Series newcomer Bill Guertin was also involved as his Sprint Car would flip over onto its side. All driver were uninjured.

Hull was credited with a 15th place finish.

On Friday night, Avery claimed the win at Legion Speedway.

The Campton, N.H. driver took advantage of Boesch’s misfortunes when she tangled with a lapped car while leading the event.

Avery would then pull away from Austin and Dow to claim the win.

Dow finished second with Hull third. Austin and Chaffee completed the top-five finishers while sixth through tenth went to Donnelly, Hoyt, Williams, Hanson, and Smith.

The Sprint Cars of New England will take part in their annual Wingless Weekend on Friday, August 4 at Legion Speedway and Saturday, August 5 at Bear Ridge Speedway.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — VP Fuels/Hoosier Tire East 30

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (7) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

2. (6) Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

3. (4) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

4. (9) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

5. (12) Chris Donnelly, Piermont, N.H.

6. (8) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

7. (5) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

8. (11) Clay Dow, Barnstead, N.H.

9. (14) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

10. (2) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

11. (3) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

12. (16) Leo Yeager, Queensbury, N.Y.

13. (10) Scott Holcomb, North Granby, Conn.

14. (1) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

15. (13) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

16. (15) Bill Guertin, Westfield, Mass.

Did Not Start: Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

Legion Speedway Results

1. (6) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

2. (10) Clay Dow, Barnstead ,N.H.

3. (13) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

4. (5) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

5. (8) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

6. (14) Chris Donnelly, Piermont, N.H.

7. (12) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

8. (11) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

9. (9) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

10. (7) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

11. (3) Barry LaValley, Derring, N.H.

12. (1) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

13. (2) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

14. (4) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

Did Not Start: Ron Giroux, Weare, N.H.

PHOTO: Kevin Chaffee (8) used the top size on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway to earn a dominating Sprint Cars of New England win. (Alan Ward photo)