BARRE – Thunder Road officials have announced today that the Warriors will be returning to the Barre high banks beginning Thursday, July 20 as part of Fairpoint Communications Night. The entry-level division previously competed at the track from 2003 through 2011.

A total of six events have been scheduled for the revived division, which will officially be known as the “Road Warriors”. In addition to their July 20 opener, the Warriors will be on the card for WDEV/Calkins Night on Thursday, August 3; Cody Chevrolet Cadillac Night on Thursday, August 10; Jet Service/Accura Printing Night on Thursday, August 24; and the 39th Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic on Sunday, September 3. They will wrap up their season on Saturday, September 30 as part of Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Qualifying Day for the Vermont Milk Bowl.

The Road Warrior division will be for four-cylinder front wheel drive cars, and all equipment apart from safety modifications must remain stock for the vehicle’s make, model, and year. A $600 “Claim” rule, minus select safety equipment, will be in effect and can be invoked at any time. Drivers with extended sanctioned racing experience will not be allowed to compete, and the track will make all decisions regarding eligibility. The full rules are available at www.thunderroadvt.com/rules/.

“When we announced that we were looking into bringing back the Warriors, we were pleasantly surprised by the huge positive response and interest,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “Having a low-cost entry-level division is important for a track’s long-term success and growth. It gives people a place to have fun and learn about racing without spending a lot of money.

“A lot of our top weekly racers got their start in divisions like the Warriors, and we hope to see it become an integral part of Thunder Road once again.”

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

PHOTO: The “Road Warriors”, who were previously the entry-level division at Thunder Road for much of the 2000s, will return beginning Thursday, July 20. (file photo)