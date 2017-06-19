Counter scores big Mini Stock win

(From track press release)

WEST HAVEN – Kenny Tremont Jr. is starting to like the “topless” nights at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The seven-time track champion from West Sand Lake, N.Y., backed up his victory in last year’s special no-roofs race with another NASCAR Whelen All-American Series score at The Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl on Central Vermont Motorcycles Night on Sunday, June 18. Also scoring wins were Bill Duprey, Derrick Counter, and Sean Beinhaur.

An improved track surface created good side-by-side racing in the 35-lap race for the Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified division. A fast car and a handful of early caution flags helped Tremont navigate his way from the eighth starting position into the lead by lap 5, but his ride to the win was not easy. A long green-flag run made lapped traffic an obstacle for Tremont, who was dogged by Tim LaDuc for most of the race. LaDuc was tight to Tremont’s rear bumper for the final five laps but could not find room in traffic to attempt a pass.

The top two drivers checked out from the field, but behind them were several interesting storylines. Defending track champion Bobby Hackel rebounded from an early spin to land in third place – his first podium finish of the season. Veteran Jimmy Ryan had his best run to date on the 3/10-mile Dirt Track, leading laps early and riding the outside lane to finish fourth.

Jackie Brown Jr. – who entered the night as the point leader – required a tow truck ride into the pits after an early crash, but his Bob Wallace-led team made speedy repairs and got Brown out on the lead lap and fast enough to recover for a fifth-place finish. Randy Howe ran in sixth place, followed by Justin Comes, Justin Severance, Joey Scarborough, and Vince Quenneville Jr.

Bill Duprey of Hydeville, Vt., dominated an attrition-filled 20-lap feature race for the Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock division. The win was Duprey’s second of the year and the 46th of his Devil’s Bowl career. Lou Gancarz ran a strong race and scored his best career finish as the runner-up, while Chris Murray took third place. Erwin “Porkchop” Smith and Curtis Condon rounded out the top five.

Derrick Counter of Leicester, Vt., picked a good night for his first-ever victory in the Portland Glass Mini Stock division, as he pocketed bonus money totaling $275 in the two-segment “Mini Stock Frenzy” event sponsored by Laura’s Hair Frenzy of Rutland. Counter was in his first appearance of the season at Devil’s Bowl and outlasted a race-long bid by Chris Charbonneau, who finished second. Robert Garney took third place, while Brent Warren stole fourth place from rookie Josh Kennedy in the final corner.

Sean Beinhaur of Shoreham, Vt., scored his first win in the 15-lap “wingless” feature for the Catamount Mini Sprints. Beinhaur was one of four drivers to mix it up in an exciting battle for the lead, coming out on top for his first Devil’s Bowl win. Fifteen year-old rookie Austin Chaves finished second ahead of Nadine Coates, Colby Beinhaur, and Erick Mulready. Double-duty driver Warren was uninjured in a two-time flip during the race.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is back in action on June 21 with the second round of the new Wednesday Night Drag Racing Series at 7:00 p.m. Racing on the 250-foot drag strip is open to any vehicle and any driver age 16 or older with a valid license. Admission is only $5.00 in the grandstands and $10.00 in the pit area, and the racing entry fee is just $10.00 per class.

The 1/2-mile Asphalt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. with the second 50-lap event for the Driven Transport Late Model Series, along with weekly divisions and the Ladies Mini Stocks. The 3/10-mile Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl is back on Sunday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. with the Mohawk Valley Vintage Modifieds joining the weekly classes.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visitwww.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at @DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the hashtag #DevilsBowl.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Central Vermont Motorcycles Night

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt, West Haven, Vt.

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modifieds (35 laps)

1. Kenny Tremont Jr., West Sand Lake, N.Y.

2. Tim LaDuc, Orwell

3. Bobby Hackel, Rensselaer, N.Y.

4. Jimmy Ryan, Whiting

5. Jackie Brown Jr., Hurley, N.Y.

6. Randy Howe, Lebanon, N.H.

7. Justin Comes, Middlebury

8. Justin Severance, Pittsford

9. Joey Scarborough, Brandon

10. Vince Quenneville Jr., Brandon

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stocks (20 laps)

1. Bill Duprey, Hydeville

2. Lou Gancarz, North Adams, Mass.

3. Chris Murray, Fair Haven

4. Erwin Smith Jr., South Glens Falls, N.Y.

5. Curtis Condon, Queensbury, N.Y.

Portland Glass Mini Stocks (2 x 15 laps)

1. Derrick Counter, Leicester

2. Chris Charbonneau, Rutland

3. Robert Garney, Fort Edward, N.Y.

4. Brent Warren, Salisbury

5. # Josh Kennedy, Rochester

Catamount Mini Sprints (15 laps)

1. Sean Beinhaur, Soreham

2. Austin Chaves, Chester

3. Nadine Coates, Newport

4. Colby Beinhaur, Shoreham

5. Erik Mulready, Buskirk, N.Y.

PHOTO: Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified “topless” feature winner Kenny Tremont Jr. in victory lane at The Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. (Barry Snelling/Devil’s Bowl Speedway photo)