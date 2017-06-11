MONTMAGNY, Quebec – Donald Theetge opened the Serie ACT Quebec season in victory lane on Saturday night at Autodrome Montmagny.

The Boischatel, Quebec driver took the lead shortly after the midway point through the Circuit Acura 100 presented by COSMOS from Jonathan Bouvrette.

Once in the top spot, Theetge would have to fend off challenges from the past two Serie ACT Quebec champions, Patrick Laperle and Dany Trepanier. A restart inside ten laps to go setup a thrilling ending that saw Theetge come out on top.

Theetge, who started in the third spot, also led early in the 100-lap race but surrendered it to Bouvrette.

The win for Theetge was the 23rd of his Serie ACT Quebec career, which breaks a tie with Laperle for the leader on the series all-time wins’ list.

Laperle, of St-Denis, Que., finished second with Trepanier, of St-Edouard third. Recent NASCAR Pitny Series race winner Alex Labbe finished fourth while Bouvrette completed the top-five finishers.

Former series champion Jean-Francois Dery finished sixth with Marc Andre Cliché seventh. Rookie pilot Eric Gagnon came home in the eighth spot while longtime campaigner Gaetan Gaudreault finished ninth. Patrick Cliché finished tenth.

Theetge, Leclerc, and Labbe earned the heat race wins.

Serie ACT Quebec will continue their 2017 season on Saturday, June 24 when they return to Autodrome Montmagny.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Circuit Acura 100 presented by COSMOS

Serie ACT Quebec

Autodrome Montmagny, Montmagny, Quebec

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (3) Donald Theetge, Boischatel, Que.

2. (4) Patrick Laperle, St-Denis, Que.

3. (12) Dany Trepanier, St-Edouard, Que.

4. (10) Alex Labbe, St-Albert, Que.

5. (5) Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.

6. (11) Jean-Francois Dery, Quebec, Que.

7. (7) Marc Andre Cliché, Vallee-Jonction, Que.

8. (13) # Eric Gagnon, Laval, Que.

9. (2) Gaetan Gaudreault, Quebec, Que.

10. (6) Patrick Cliché, Levis, Que.

11. (15) Michael Lavoie, Chicoutimi, Que.

12. (9) Simon Roussin, Quebec, Que.

13. (1) Claude Leclerc, Lanoarie, Que.

14. (8) Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

15. (17) Jean-Pierre Ouimet, Terrebonne, Que.

16. (18) Jean-Philippe Bergeron, Terrebonne, Que.

17. (19) # Jeremy Roy, Napierville, Que.

18. (16) Jean Bilodeau, St-Henri, Que.

19. (20) Carl Poulin, East Broughton, Que.

20. (14) Brandon White, Kahnawake, Que.

PHOTO: Donald Theetge carried his 23rd career Serie ACT checkered flag on Saturday night at Autodrome Montmangy. (Guy Laroche photo)