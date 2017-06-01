NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A strong field of Late Model competitors is expected for the first event in the White Mountain Motorsports Park Late Model Triple 150 on Saturday.

Drivers that finish in the first two 150-lap races — on Saturday and then the ACT Late Model Tour event on Saturday, June 17 — will be eligible for a $3,000 bonus should they win the ACT Late Model Tour 150 on Saturday, August 19 and compete in all three races. If a driver wins all three races, that driver will be eligible for an additional $2,000.

ACT Late Model Tour point leader Dillon Moltz and the most recent ACT Late Model Tour race winner Scott Payea are both expected to compete in the Foley Oil 150 on Saturday. Moltz won the ACT Late Model Tour event at White Mountain one year ago while Payea, who currently sits second to Moltz in the ACT Late Model Tour point standings, won at White Mountain back in 2007 on the ACT Late Model Tour.

Other notable outsiders expected to enter are ACT Late Model Tour race winner Kyle Welch, Connecticut driver Ray Christian III, and Sunapee, N.H. driver Ricky Bly.

However, White Mountain will put forth a strong showing of local drivers, led by multi-time defending track champion Quinny Welch.

The Lancaster, N.H. driver is undefeated this season at the quarter-mile oval in North Woodstock, N.H. and will lead fellow former White Mountain champion Stacy Cahoon and former Speedway 51 champion Jeff Marshall among the top hometown drivers. Jesse Switser is also among the hometrack favorites as he has posted three podium finishes this season at White Mountain.

Other hometrack drivers expected include veteran drivers Jerry Lesage and Matt Anderson, as well as young newcomers Jonathan Lemay, Richie Brown, and Stephen Donahue.

In addition to the 150-lap Late Model event, White Mountain will feature it’s Tiger, Mini Stock, and Kid’s Truck divisions, as well as a visit from the New England Antique racers. Post time is set for 5:00pm.

