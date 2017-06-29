PLAINFIELD, Vt. — The Sprint Cars of New England will take part in their busiest weekend of the season this upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The 360 winged warriors will compete in three races in three days as part of their annual Continental Machine Triple Crown weekend that pays a separate purse for the mini-championship series.

Drivers will compete on Friday, June 30 at Legion Speedway, Saturday, July 1 at Bear Ridge Speedway, and Sunday, July 2 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The driver with the lowest average finish in all three races will be crowned the Triple Crown Weekend champion.

The Sprint Cars of New England drivers fundraise the Triple Crown point fund with the top fundraiser starting on the pole position for Friday night’s event at Legion Speedway. The field will be inverted for Saturday night’s race at Bear Ridge before another invert on Sunday at Devil’s Bowl.

Will Hull will lead the Sprint Cars of New England into the Triple Crown weekend with a mammoth lead in the series point standings. The Plainfield, Vt. driver has finished inside the top three in all five series races this year, including a win in the season opening event at Bear Ridge.

Lacey Hanson continues her strong season as she rides second in the season standings while race winner Kevin Chaffee, Clay Dow, Matt Hoyt, and Jake Williams sit close by. Tyler Austin, Dennis McLeod, and Luke Greenwood have also had strong shows this year and sit inside the top-ten in the series point standings.

For the Triple Crown Weekend, two series champions will make their awaited return.

Four-time and reigning series champion Chris Donnelly and two-time series champion Dan Douville will compete in the three-race event. Both Donnelly and Douville competed at the Sprint Cars of New England event at Devil’s Bowl earlier this year and will surely be top contenders this year during Triple Crown weekend.

The event at Legion Speedway will be the first appearance of the season for the season for the Sprint Cars of New England. Their planned season opening event on May 6 was rained out. Post time for that event is 7:00pm.

Saturday’s event at Bear Ridge Speedway will be the fifth visit for the Sprint Cars this season. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

The Sprint Cars will visit Devil’s Bowl Speedway for a second time this season with a post time of 6:00pm set.

PHOTO: Series point leader Will Hull (61) and race winner Kevin Chaffee (8) will lead the Sprint Cars of New England into their busy Triple Crown weekend this Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Alan Ward photo)