NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. – Scott Payea etched his name in history on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

The Milton, Vt. driver became the fourth driver to win three straight ACT Late Model Tour events in the 25-year history on the Vermont-based series.

Gary Caron did it first in 1995 while Ben Rowe completed the same task in 2006. Joey Polewarczyk Jr. was the most recent driver to do in in 2013.

The win for Payea was his 11th career series victory, which ties him for fifth on the all-time wins list with Wayne Helliwell Jr.

Payea started in the third spot and moved into the second spot before a restart shortly before the midway point of the 150-lap event. On the restart, Payea was able to get current point leader and defending White Mountain race winner Dillon Moltz to claim the top spot.

Moltz, of Waterford, Conn., fought Payea hard over second half of the race but settled for second with Josh Masterson of Bristol, Vt. third for a career best finish. Hometrack favorite Quinny Welch of Lancaster, N.H. finished fourth and was the top White Mountain driver. Corey Mason of Groveton, N.H. finished fifth.

Jimmy Hebert raced home in the seventh spot while Rowland Robinson Jr. was the hard charger with a 21st to seventh run. White Mountain driver Jesse Switser finished eighth with Scott Dragon ninth after starting 18th. Multi-time White Mountain champion Stacy Cahoon completed the top-ten finishers.

With the win, Payea will unofficially claim the points lead from Moltz and will hold a slim eight-point advantage.

The ACT Late Model Tour will travel to Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, July 16 for a 100 lap race.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – White Mountain 150

ACT Late Model Tour

White Mountain Motorsports, North Woodstock, N.H.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (3) Scott Payea, Milton, Vt.

2. (1) Dillon Moltz, Waterford, Conn.

3. (2) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.

4. (6) Quinny Welch, Lancaster, N.H.

5. (13) Corey Mason, Groveton, N.H.

6. (7) Jimmy Hebert, Williamstown, Vt.

7. (21) Rowland Robinson Jr., Steuben, Maine

8. (8) Jesse Switser, Lyndonville, Vt.

9. (18) Scott Dragon, Milton, Vt.

10. (10) Stacy Cahoon, St. Johnsbury, Vt.

11. (11) Jason Corliss, Barre, Vt.

12. (9) Rich Dubeau, Lebanon, N.H.

13. (12) Jeff Marshall, Lunenburg, Vt.

14. (5) Kyle Welch, Newport, N.H.

15. (16) Mike Kenison, Lancaster, N.H.

16. (19) Stephen Donahue, Graniteville, Vt.

17. (14) Ray Christian III, Norwich, Conn.

18. (25) Jeremy Davis, Tamworth, N.H.

19. (23) Jonathan Lemay, Weare, N.H.

20. (17) Oren Remick, Warner, N.H.

21. (15) C.J. McLaughlin, Framingham, Mass.

22. (20) Scott Corey, Danville, Vt.

23. (22) Mark Hudson, Norton, Mass.

24. (28) Matt Anderson, Franklin, N.H.

25. (4) Mike Ziter, Barre, Vt.

26. (29) Spencer Morse, Waterford, Maine

27. (24) James Capps III, Penacook, N.H.

28. (27) Miles Chipman, Nottingham, N.H.

29. (26) Bryan Laquire, Lempster, N.H.

30. (30) Jimmy Linardy, Somerville, Mass.

PHOTO: Scott Payea earned his third straight ACT Late Model Tour win on Saturday night at white Mountain Motorsports Park. (VMM file photo)