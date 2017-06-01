BARRE – Thunder Road will begin its weekly racing season on Sunday with the opening event in the newly announced Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers.

The three-race series will see the Flying Tigers race up to 100 laps in each event that will take place over the course of the 2017 racing season at Thunder Road Speedbowl. The first event will take place on Sunday, June 4 during Harvest Equipment event. The other two legs of the Triple Crown Series will take place on Thursday, July 20 during Fairpoint Communications Night and Thursday, August 10 on Cody Chevrolet Cadillac Night.

“We are excited to sponsor the 2017 Triple Crown Series for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger,” Myers Container President Jeff Myers said in a Thunder Road press release. “Myers Container Service is proud to be part of a Vermont tradition at Thunder Road, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Memorial Day Classic Flying Tiger winner Brendan Moodie will lead the division into the first leg of the Triple Crown Series.

“We’re really excited about the Triple Crown,” Moodie said in a press release. “Hopefully it will get some drivers out who only have time to run a few races, and once they get on that new asphalt, maybe it’ll hook them for some more.

“We’re looking forward to getting some more laps, and after winning last weekend, I’ll probably be starting where I’m going to need them!”

In addition to the Flying Tigers, the Thunder Road Late Models and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will also continue their 2017 championship racing seasons.

Post time for the Harvest Equipment event on Sunday, June 4 is set for 3:00pm.

PHOTO: The Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series will see the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers run a trio of extra-distance events beginning this Sunday, June 4 with the Harvest Equipment event. (Alan Ward photo)