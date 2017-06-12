Peyton Lanphear tops cousin Brandon, sister Reilly in Street Stocks; Lyman earns sixth career Flying Tiger win

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE – The Lanphear’s stole the show on Sunday afternoon at Thunder Road.

Sisters Peyton and Reilly finished first and third in the Street Stock feature while cousin Brandon came home in the second spot. In the preceding Flying Tiger feature, Dwayne worked his way through the field – twice – to finish third.

Peyton started in the third spot in the 25-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock feature and went wire-to-wire to win the event. It was her third win in the entry-level division.

The youngest Lanphear racer was forced to hold off veteran driver Will Hennequin on two late race restarts.

Brandon, of Morrisville, was able to get by Hennequin on the final restart to finish second. Reilly, who scored her first career win two weeks ago, finished third.

“I think it’s pretty cool that all three Lanphears are here in victory lane,” Peyton said.

Hennequin held on for fourth while 14-year-old Stephen Martin completed the top-five finishers.

Cooper Bouchard, Alan Maynard, Greg Collette, Mike Gay, and last week’s feature winner Garry Bashaw finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Trevor Lyman took the lead on lap three in the 40-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature and held off former champion Brendan Moodie on a late race restart to claim the win

It was the sixth career Flying Tiger win for the Hinesburg driver.

Lyman started in the third spot and had moved up into second for a lap two restart. From there, Lyman worked his way past leader Sid Sweet Jr. to take the lead for keeps.

Lyman would see multiple leads be erased, which would put multiple top contenders within striking distance of the eventual race winner.

“Every time the caution would come out, I’d look in the mirror,” Lyman said. “And there was Mike Martin. There’s Brendan Moodie. There’s Dwayne Lanphear.”

Moodie, of Wolcott, rebounded from an early race issue that saw him head to pit road to finish second. Dwayne Lanphear battled back from a midrace spin after contact with Jason Woodard to complete the podium finishers.

Cameron Ouellette finished in the fourth spot with last year’s Street Stock champion Jamon Perry fifth. Jason Woodard, rookie Jaden Perry, Mike Martin, Mike Billado, and rookie Tyler Austin completed the top-ten finishers,

Thunder Road continues with its 2017 season on Thursday, June 15 with double Late Model features. Post time is set for 7:00pm.

VtMotorMag.com will have more from the Community Bank 150 soon.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Community Bank Day

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers (40 laps)

1. Trevor Lyman, Hinesburg

2. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott

3. Dwayne Lanphear, Morrisville

4. Cameron Ouellette, Barre

5. # Jamon Perry, Hardwick

6. Jason Woodard, Waterbury Center

7. # Jaden Perry, Hardwick

8. Mike Martin, Craftsbury

9. Mike Billado, Essex Junction

10. # Tyler Austin, East Calais

Allen Lumber Street Stocks (25 laps)

1. Peyton Lanphear, Duxbury

2. Brandon Lanphear, Morrisville

3. Reilly Lanphear, Duxbury

4. Will Hennequin, Morrisville

5. # Stephen Martin, Craftsbury

6. Cooper Bouchard, Hinesburg

7. Alan Maynard, Fairfax

8. Greg Collette, Milton

9. Mike Gay, South Burlington

10. Garry Bashaw, Lincoln

PHOTOS:

1 – Street Stock race winner Peyton Lanphear (center) was joined by second place finisher and her cousin, Brandon (right), and third place finisher and sister Reilly (right) in victory lane on Sunday at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)

2 – Trevor Lyman celebrates his Flying Tiger win on Sunday at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)