BRADFORD – Both ends of the spectrum scored victories on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

Twenty-year-old Jordan Fornwalt and 60-plus-year-old Bob Shepard earned wins in their respective divisions at the quarter-mile clay oval. Fornwalt took down the win in the Sabil & Sons DIRTCar Sportsman Modified feature while Shepard notched another win in his storied career as he took down the win in the Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupe feature.

Fornwalt, of Bradford, marched his way past leader Todd Fenoff midway through the 40-lap Sportsman Modified feature event to take down the win.

It was Fornwalt’s fourth career Sportsman Modified triumph at Bear Ridge and his first since September of 2015. The win came in the third start for Fornwalt this season.

Last week’s feature winner Richie Simmons moved through the field to finish second with Canaan, N.H. driver Todd Buckwold third. Robert Tucker and Terry Williams completed the top-five finishers.

Point leader Derek Graham, Allan Hammond, Trevor Rocke, D.J. Robinson, and Matt Lashua finished sixth through tenth.

For Shepard, he came out on top of a spirited battle with Matt Ellsworth to claim the win in the Sportsman Coupe feature.

Shepard, of West Topsham, took the lead from Ellsworth after a length fight only to lose that spot due to a caution flag. However, Shepard fought back on the restart to take the lead and claim the win.

Ellsworth, of Corinth, finished second with Jeff Robbins third. Danny Doyle and point leader Melvin Pierson completed the top-five finishers.

Todd Hayward, Brian Chaffee, Josh Harrington, Thomas Placey, and rookie Tanner Siemons finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Defending Legion Speedway Sportsman Modified champion Derek O’Hearn claimed his first win in the Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association feature event.

O’Hearn, of Campton, N.H., took the lead midway through the 20-lap event from Jeff Champagne to claim the win for veteran car owner Skip Matczak.

Former USAC Dirt Midget Association champion Joe Krawiec finished second with Adam Whitney third. Dean Christensen and Andy Barrows completed the top-five finishers.

Wayland Childs of Chelsea scored the win in the 20-lap C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature. Childs finished ahead of veteran Ryan Christian and Toby Stark with Derrick Stearns and Bryan Campbell fourth and fifth.

Dennis Perry won the 20-lap Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder feature over Jesse Durkee and Sean Perron. Jason Porter and Buddy Welch completed the top-five finishers.

Joe Kemp of Leicester won the 500 Granite State Mini Sprint feature event over William Pinkham and Peter Belliveau while Kyle Pittman of Corinth won the 600cc Granite State Mini Sprint feature over Drew Eldridge and Dick LaMotte.

Bear Ridge Speedway continues its 50th season on racing on Saturday, June 10 with Mekkelsen RV Night. The Sprint Cars of New England will be in town for their third appearance of the season. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

2. Richie Simmons, Bradford

3. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

4. Robert Tucker, Topsham

5. Terry Williams, Wells River

6. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

7. Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

8. Trevor Rocke, Canaan, N.H.

9. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

10. Matt Lashua, Canaan, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Bob Shepard, West Topsham

2. Matt Ellsworth, Corinth

3. Jeff Robbins, Woodsville, N.H.

4. Danny Doyle, Rochester

5. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

6. Todd Hayward, Bradford

7. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

8. Josh Harrington, Topsham

9. Thomas Placey, Bradford

10. Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association (25 laps)

1. Derek O’Hearn, Campton, N.H.

2. Joe Krawiec, Bristol, Conn.

3. Adam Whitney, Warren

4. Dean Christensen, Granby, Conn.

5. Andy Barrows, New Ipswich, N.H.

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

2. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

3. Toby Stark, Canaan, N.H.

4. Derrick Stearns, Bradford

5. Bryan Campbell, Barre

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Dennis Perry, Bradford

2. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

3. Sean Perron, South Royalton

4. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

5. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

500cc Granite State Mini Sprints (20 laps)

1. Joe Kemp, Leicester

2. William Pinkham, Bennington, N.H.

3. Peter Belliveau, Hopkinton, N.H.

600cc Granite State Mini Sprints (20 laps)

1. Kyle Pittman, Corinth

2. Drew Eldridge, Chelmsford, Mass.

3. Dick Lamotte, Hartland

PHOTO: Bob Shepard earned the win in the Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupe feature at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Alan Ward photo)