“Rutland County Rumble” on Saturday, NASCAR dirt racing on Sunday

(From track press release)

WEST HAVEN – Devil’s Bowl Speedway is the place to be this weekend for loud and dirty fun on June 10-11. Two full days of motorsports action are ready for The Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl, with Truck & Tractor Pulls, a Demolition Derby, and NASCAR-sanctioned dirt racing all on tap.

The weekend opens with the “Rutland County Rumble” on Saturday, June 10. Truck & Tractor Pulls begin at 12:00 noon, headlined by the popular Altered Farm Tractors, which will hook on to the “Dirt Commander” sled in three weight classes – 9,000 lbs., 11,000 lbs., and 12,000 lbs. Three truck divisions will also run in the Super Stock 4×4 (6,200 lbs.), 2.6 Pro Diesel (8,500 lbs.), and 2.5 Diesel (8,500 lbs.) classes, with two hooks each. Trophies will go to each winner, and the top five in each class will win a share of the more than $4,000 in total prize money.

Immediately following the pulling show, Devil’s Bowl Speedway will transform into a Demolition Derby arena, which is expected to begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. Indications point to the possibility of 40 or more 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder cars that could be expected to smash and bash their way toward the $1,000 top prize.

Preliminary heats will set the field for the main event. Two winners in each heat will each earn $100, a trophy, and a spot in the feature event. One consolation winner will get a trophy and will move on to the feature. Fans will also choose the driver who lays down the biggest hits in each heat to run in the “Roughest Rumbler” heat, which is worth an extra $100 and a trophy to the lone survivor.

Tickets for the “Rutland County Rumble” event on Saturday, June 10, are available at the gate for just $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for teenagers 13-17, and free for kids age 12 and under. Pit passes are $15.00 per person.

On Sunday, June 11, at 6:00 p.m., the 3/10-mile Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl returns to racing with a jam-packed, six-division card on Whelen Engineering Night. The Central Vermont Motorcycles-sponsored Sportsman Modified division leads the way for the weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series stock cars and will be joined by the Rosen & Berger Super Stocks, Portland Glass Mini Stocks, and – for the first time on dirt – Ladies Mini Stocks.

Also on hand Sunday will be the Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Midget Series and the new Catamount Mini Sprints. Each class features open-wheel, open-cockpit cars; the Catamount Mini Sprints race with aerodynamic wings on top, while the Lucas Oil Midgets are wingless.

General admission for Sunday’s racing event is $12.00 for adults, $10.00 for seniors (62+) $5.00 for teenagers, and free for kids. The Thomas Dairy Kids Poster Contest is also on tap. Racing begins at 6:00 p.m.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at Facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter and Instagram at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

PHOTO: The “Rutland County Rumble” Truck & Tractor Pulls and Demolition Derby are coming to The Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, June 10. Weekly Sportsman Modified racer Tim LaDuc of Orwell, Vt., will be in action aboard the “Orwell Express Unleashed” entry in the Altered Farm Tractor class. (Photo provided)