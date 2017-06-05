–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE – Garry Bashaw turned a bad opening weekend around at Thunder Road as he won the rain shortened Harvest Equipment event on Sunday afternoon.

The Lincoln driver saw his primary ride ruined during the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic and forced the team to a backup car.

Bashaw started on pole position for the 25-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock event and led the first 15 laps of the event until the lone caution flag on lap 15 for a spin. While under caution, rain began to fall and forced officials to cancel the remainder of the event.

The win for the veteran driver was the fourth of his career.

Former division champion Tommy Smith of Williamstown finished second with Waitsfield’s Kevin Streeter third. Will Hennequin and Jamie Davis finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Dean Switser Jr., Peyton Lanphear, Alan Maynard, Brandon Lanphear, and Cooper Bouchard completed the top-ten finishers.

Qualifying for the Late Models and Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers had been completed. Bobby Therrien continued his early season hot streak at the quarter-mile oval as he won both his qualifying heat race and bonus point semi-feature. Jason Allen and Matt White earned the wins in the other two heat races while Josh Masterson picked up the win in the consolation round event.

Dwayne Lanphear, Mike Martin, and Cameron Ouellette earned wins in the Flying Tiger heat races.

Officials state that double features will be run for the Late Models and Flying Tigers in early June. The Late Models will make their 50-lap event up on Thursday, June 15 while the Flying Tigers will complete their 75-lap Triple Crown event on Thursday, June 22.

Thunder Road continues its 2017 season on Sunday, June 11 with the postponed Community Bank 150 event for the ACT Late Model Tour. Post time for that event is set for 1:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Harvest Equipment Event

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

Late Models (50 laps)

Rained Out – Rescheduled Thursday, June 15

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers (75 laps)

Rained Out – Rescheduled Thursday, June 22

Allen Lumber Street Stocks (25 laps)

1. Garry Bashaw, Lincoln

2. Tommy Smith, Williamstown

3. Kevin Streeter, Waitsfield

4. Will Hennequin, Hardwick

5. Jamie Davis, Wolcott

6. Dean Switser Jr., Lyndonville

7. Peyton Lanphear, Duxbury

8. Alan Maynard, Fairfax

9. Brandon Lanphear, Morrisville

10. Cooper Bouchard, Hinesburg

PHOTO: Garry Bashaw drove a backup car to a rain shortened win on Sunday afternoon at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)