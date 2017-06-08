(From track press release)

BARRE – Thunder Road Speedbowl welcomes the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) to the Barre high banks this Sunday, June 11 for the Community Bank 150. The event, which was originally scheduled for April 30 before being postponed due to inclement weather, marks the first of two ACT visits to the quarter-mile oval this season.

The 19th Community Bank 150 is the third event on this year’s ACT Late Model Tour schedule as their title chase begins to ramp up. Waterford, Conn.’s Dillon Moltz and Colchester’s Scott Payea have captured wins at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway and West Haven, Vt.’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway, with Moltz’s second-place effort at Devil’s Bowl putting him atop the standings in his second full season on the Tour.

Moltz, Payea, and the rest of the ACT stars will be on hand to tackle the quarter-mile oval. Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien has already captured the Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road in addition to posting top finishes on the Tour. Lebanon, NH’s Rich Dubeau has been strong in his third ACT season and scored his first podium finish at Devil’s Bowl. Rookie Ray Christian III made his first Thunder Road visit on Memorial Day weekend and scored a top-10 finish. Rowland Robinson Jr., Kyle Welch, Mike Ziter, and Josh Masterson are among others expected.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Thunder Road this weekend for sure,” Moltz said. “We had a really good long-run car when the race got rained out; we felt confident in the handling and the balance. So we were bummed about that, but we’re really excited about the new pavement. We’ve been hearing pretty good things – that it’s still racy, that it’s got a lot more speed in it. I think those are factors that play right into our hands. And we seem to do well on new pavement – we won at White Mountain last year after they had repaved!”

The ACT Tour joins the weekly stars of the Thunder Road Late Models in their quest to become the latest Community Bank 150 winner. Defending “King of the Road” and former event winner Scott Dragon of Milton is off to a fast start, as is three-time Flying Tiger Champion Shawn Fleury of Middlesex. Barre drivers Jason Corliss and Cody Blake are always contenders. Trampas Demers, Eric Badore, and Tyler Cahoon will also represent the Thunder Road ranks.

The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks are on the card as well. Opening Day winner and former Champion Brendan Moodie leads the way in the Tigers, with Morrisville’s Dwayne Lanphear, Craftsbury Common’s Joel Hodgdon, and Hardwick rookie Jaden Perry also looking strong. South Burlington’s Michael Gay is the surprise Street Stock point leader after two races, with Memorial Day winner Reilly Lanphear, her cousin Brandon Lanphear, and veteran Alan Maynard right on his heels.

Qualifying for the 19th ACT Community Bank 150 goes green at 1:00pm this Sunday, June 11. The front gates will open at 10:00am. Admission is $25 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

PHOTO: Point leader Dillon Moltz (#5CT) leads the ACT Late Model Tour into Barre’s Thunder Road for this weekend’s Community Bank 150. (Alan Ward photo)