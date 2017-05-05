Most race tracks appear to be sitting wet this weekend as Mother Nature has her way in New England once again.

The ACT Late Model Tour Spring Green 117 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway and Sprint Cars of New England at Legion Speedway were both called off due to rainy forecasts.

Devil’s Bowl was set to open its season on Sunday with the ACT Late Model Tour Spring Green event. However, due to wet grounds and a rainy forecast, track owner Mike Bruno pulled the plug on Sunday’s scheduled event. The event will be made up on Saturday, May 20 with a 6:00pm start time.

The Sprint Cars were set to open their own season on Friday at Legion Speedway, which was set to host its first race of the season, as well. No make-up date was announced as of press time.

As of Friday afternoon, Bear Ridge Speedway is still on as scheduled with weather reports having improved throughout the course of the day. The Pro All Stars Series event at Star Speedway is also still one for Saturday, but a Friday evening practice was canceled.

The Northeast Mini Stock Tour was set to take to Claremont Speedway on Friday, but their event was postponed to Friday, May 19.

Airborne Park Speedway canceled their first event on the new clay surface for Saturday, May 6 due to the poor weather and the inability to garner any practice time thus far. Albany-Saratoga Speedway and Mohawk International Raceway also canceled their events for Friday night, as well.

Speedway 51 also canceled their planned racing event for Saturday, May 6.

Oxford Plains Speedway is still on for their season opener on Sunday.

PHOTO: Bear Ridge Speedway is still set to open its 50th season of racing this Saturday night. (Alan Ward photo)