BRADFORD – Richie Simmons left no doubt on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The hometown driver worked his way from a ninth place starting spot to capture the win in the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Coupe 40-lap feature on Saturday night.

Simmons quickly climbed into the top-five and steadily moved his way toward the front to sit in the second spot at the midway point. That lap would then see Simmons pounce when race leader Todd Fenoff had a miscue off of turn 4 and take the lead on lap 21.

From there, Simmons opened up a mammoth lead, but that was erased with a lap 33 caution flag. However, Simmons pulled away on the restart to take his first checkered flag win since 2015.

Mike Dunn was able to get by Fenoff on the final restart to finish second while Derek Graham snuck past Fenoff in the closing laps to finish third. Fenoff held on for fourth while Josh Currier completed the top-five finishers.

Jordan Fornwalt, Terry Williams, D.J. Robinson, Todd Buckwold, and Allan Hammond finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Gene Pierson Jr. grabbed his first checkered flag feature win in the Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes since 2012 in their 30-lap feature event.

The East Corinth veteran driver slipped underneath race leader Brian Chaffee off of turn two just after the halfway point and never surrendered the lead. Pierson was forced to hold off Chaffee and Melvin Pierson through two late race restarts to secure the win.

Melvin Pierson was able to get by Chaffee to finish second while Jeremy Beckley did the same to finish third. Chaffee held on to fourth with defending champion Jason Horniak fifth. Chris LaForest, Jason Colbeth, Derrick Stearns, Tyler Stygles, Thomas Placey completed the top-ten finishers.

Ryan Christian easily claimed the win in the 20-lap C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature event.

The Canaan, N.H. driver took the lead from early race leader Bryan Campbell midway through the event. From there, Christian opened up a near half-track lead to claim the win.

Campbell held on for second with last week’s feature winner Toby Stark third. Derrick Stearns and Russ Coutu completed the top-five finishers.

Buddy Welch appeared to have lost the Weglarz Property Sevice Four Cylinder feature when he tangled with a lapped car while leading.

But the East Corinth driver fought back and only led the final few feet of the 20-lap event to steal the win from Jesse Durkee as the two raced under the checkered flag.

Steve Bell finished third with Dennis Perry and Bobby Bell fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bear Ridge Speedway continues its 50th season of racing on Saturday, June 3 with their four weekly divisions plus the USAC Dirt Midget Association and the Granite State Mini Sprint Club.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – R&M Automotive Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Richie Simmons, Bradford

2. Mike Dunn, North Haverhill, N.H.

3. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

4. Todd Fenoff, Danville

5. Josh Currier, Newport, N.H.

6. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

7. Terry Williams, Wells River

8. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

9. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

10. Allan Hammond, Orange, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

2. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

3. Jeremy Beckley, Woodsville, N.H.

4. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

5. Jason Horniak, Bradford

6. Chris LaForest, Barre

7. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

8. Derrick Stearns, Bradford

9. Tyler Stygles, Bradford

10. Thomas Placey, Bradford

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Bryan Campbell, Barre

3. Toby Stark, Canaan, N.H.

4. Derrick Stearns, Bradford

5. Kevin Dickinson, Canaan, N.H.

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

2. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

3. Steve Bell, St. Johnsbury

4. Dennis Perry,

5. Bobby Bell, St. Johnsbury

PHOTOS:

1 – Richie Simmons (left) celebrates his DIRTcar Sporstman Modified win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Alan Ward photo)

2 – Gene Pierson Jr. celebrated his first Bear Ridge win since 2012 on Saturday night. (Alan Ward photo)