Hammond, LaForest top thrilling Modified, Coupe features

BRADFORD – Joe Krawiec is no stranger to Bear Ridge Speedway victory lane, but he has been vacant from it for nearly five years.

That changed on Saturday night as Krawiec, a two-time USAC Dirt Midget Association champion, claimed his first checkered flag at the track since August 2012. It was Krawiec’s eighth career USAC Dirt Midget win at Bear Ridge.

The Bristol, Conn. driver used a last lap pass on race leader Andy Barrows to win the 20-lap Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association feature event. The win for Krawiec was his first behind the wheel of the legendary Ray Miller-owned ride.

Barrows had led from the drop of the green flag through lap 19 until Krawiec worked his way past on the final lap.

Massachusetts pilot Anthony Nocella, fresh off a Valenti Modified Racing Series win on Saturday night at Stafford Motor Speedway, finished second with week one winner Dean Christensen third. Barrows slipped back to fourth on the final lap with Adam Whitney fifth.

Jeff Horn, Legion Speedway Modified champion Derek O’Hearn, Mark Cole, Manny Dias, and Seth Carlson completed the top-ten finishers.

Allan Hammond came out on top of a four-way dance for the lead and held off a last lap charge from Richie Simmons to claim the win in the 40-lap Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature.

The Orange, N.H. driver battled for the top-spot with Simmons, Derek Graham, and Jordan Fornwalt through the late stages of the races. A late caution flag put Hammond in the driver’s seat on a green-white-checker restart.

Hammond appeared to be all clear to the checkered flag, but Simmons marched a last lap charge on the outside to fall less than a car length short of Hammond.

Simmons settled for second while Fornwalt, in his first event of 2017 at Bear Ridge, finished third. Graham took over the point lead early in the season with a fourth-place finish. Mike Dunn completed the top-five finishers.

Last week’s winner Ryan Christian, Trevor Rocke, Terry Williams, Josh Currier, and D.J. Robinson finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Chris LaForest made his way past Todd Hayward on the final lap to claim the win in the 30-lap Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupe feature.

The Barre driver trailed Hayward through most of the feature event and made multiple bids for the top spot, but finally made the race winning move on past Hayward for the win as they completed the last lap.

Former champion Jason Colbeth followed LaForest past Hayward to finish second with Thomas Placey doing the same for third. Opening night winner Melvin Pierson finished fourth while Hayward held on for fifth.

Multi-time champions Bob Shepard and Josh Harrington finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with Matt Ellsworth, Jeremy Beckley, and Gene Pierson Jr. eighth through tenth.

Toby Stark of Canaan, N.H. took the lead on lap seven of the 20-lap C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature event to claim the win in his first race of the year. Bryan Campbell, who led the first six laps, finished second with Derrick Stearns third. Ryan Christian and J.P. Vaillancourt completed the top-five finishers.

Jason Porter of Freeport, Maine claimed his second straight win in the Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders. Sean Perron, who surrendered the lead to Porter on lap 13, finished second with Jesse Durkee third. Buddy Welch and Rodney Davis rounded out the top-five.

Derek Jeanson of Sandwich, N.H. won the Wingless Auto Club feature event over Mike Horsch and Sam Comeau. Cortney Prentice and Dan Bowne completed the top-five finishers.

Bear Ridge Speedway will celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27 with R&M Automotive Night that will feature the Sprint Cars of New England. Bear Ridge will also take some time to remember lost friends of the speedway. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Allan Hammond, Orange, N.H.

2. Richie Simmons, Bradford

3. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

4. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

5. Mike Dunn, North Haverhill, N.H.

6. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

7. Trevor Rocke, Canaan, N.H.

8. Terry Williams, Wells River

9. Josh Currier, Newport, N.H.

10. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Chris LaForest, Barre

2. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

3. Thomas Placey, Bradford

4. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

5. Todd Hayward, Bradford

6. Bob Shepard, Topsham

7. Josh Harrington, Topsham

8. Matt Ellsworth, Corinth

9. Jeremy Beckley, Woodsville, N.H.

10. Gene Pierson Jr., Corinth

Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association (20 laps)

1. Joe Krawiec, Bristol, Conn.

2. Anthony Nocella, Woburn, Mass.

3. Dean Christensen, East Granby, Conn.

4. Andy Barrows, New Ipswich, N.H.

5. Adam Whitney, Warren

6. Jeff Horn, Ashland, Mass.

7. Derek O’Hearn, Campton, N.H.

8. Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H.

9. Manny Dias, Attleboro, Mass.

10. Seth Carlson, Chicopee, Mass.

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Toby Stark, Canaan, N.H.

2. Bryan Campbell, Barre

3. Derrick Stearns, Bradford

4. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

5. J.P. Vaillancourt, Plymouth, N.H.

Weglarz Property Service Four Cyliners (20 laps)

1. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

2. Sean Perron, Sharon

3. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

4. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

5. Rodney Davis, Wilder

Wingless Sprints Auto Club (20 laps)

1. Derek Jeanson, Sandwich, N.H.

2. Mike Horsch, Moultonboro, N.H.

3. Sam Comeau, Heron, N.H.

4. Cortney Prentice, Campton, N.H.

5. Dan Bowne, Campton, N.H.

PHOTOS:

1 – Joe Krawiec (1) works his way past Andy Barrows (64) with Anthony Nocella (29) working the high side en route to his first Bear Ridge win in nearly five years on Saturday night in the USAC Dirt Midget Association. (Alan Ward photo)

2 – Allan Hammond (97) held off a hard charge from Richie Simmons (34) on the final lap to claim the win in the Sportsman Modifieds (Alan Ward photo)