–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD – Luke Greenwood held off Will Hull on the final lap to claim the Sprint Cars of New England win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Hudson, N.H. driver started in the third spot and made quick work as he took the lead on the first lap from polesitter Patrick Smith and second place Lauren Boisvert.

Greenwood built up a big lead midway through the 30-lap feature event when a caution flew and put top contenders Clay Dow and Will Hull in striking range.

As Greenwood led following the restart, Hull moved up from forth into second and began to chase the lead car. Greenwood worked through heavy lapped traffic in the closing stages, which allowed Hull to quickly close the gap.

The duo would be nose-to-tail on the final lap, which allowed the two drivers to navigate different lanes through the final corner. With Greenwood down bottom, Hull moved up top, but Greenwood held on for the race win by mere inches under the checkered flag.

“This track was the way I like it tonight,” Greenwood said. “I like it when it’s rough.”

“Man, another six feet and I think I would have had it,” Hull, of Plainfield, Vt., said. “But it is what it is. It’s still great to come out of here and finish second.”

Dow, of Hampstead, N.H., settled finished third with sophomore driver Matt Hoyt fourth. Dennis McLeod of Concord, N.H. finished fifth.

Jake Williams, Lacey Hanson, Tyler Austin, Ryan Avery, and Smith finished sixth through tenth.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – R&M Automotive 30

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (3) Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

2. (13) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

3. (9) Clay Dow, Hampstead, N.H.

4. (6) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

5. (5) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

6. (10) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

7. (8) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

8 (11) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

9. (7) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

10. (1) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

11. (14) Steve Hutchinson, Goffstown, N.H.

12. (17) Bill Guertin Jr., Westfield, Mass.

13. (16) Scott Holcomb, Granby, Conn.

14. (2) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

15. (15) Rick Stone, Danbury, Conn.

16. (12) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

17. (4) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

PHOTO: Luke Greenwood (left) celebrates his Sprint Cars of New England win with a representative of R&M Automotive. (Alan Ward photo)