Chaffee steals Coupe win; Porter races to Four Cylinder victory

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD – Ryan Christian scored race winning trophies for both of his children on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Canaan, N.H. driver claimed the feature win in both the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature and C.A. Miller Limited Late Model divisions.

Christian started seventh in the 40-lap Sportsman Modified feature and bided his time as his steadily worked his way through traffic to sit in the third spot on a lap 18 restart. Just three laps later, Christian would slip underneath race leader Mike Dunn off turn two to claim the lead.

A trio of late race restarts put challengers back on Christian’s rear bumper – first Dunn and then fellow New Hampshire driver Trevor Rocke – but Christian prevailed to victory lane.

“This is a pretty high (accomplishment),” Christian said. “My two girls are both here. I’m glad I could get them each a trophy.

“They’re both here for the first time this year.”

Rocke would finished second while his cousin Todd Buckwold crossed under the checkered flag in the third spot to complete the podium. Dunn held on inside the top-five with a fourth-place finish while Derek Graham completed the top-five finishers.

Richie Simmons rebounded from two early race incidents to finish sixth with Terry Williams seventh. Allan Hammond, sophomore Modified campaigner Justin Severance, and Tom Forward were eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

In the 15-lap C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature, Christian worked his way inside of race leader Wayland Childs midway through the event to claim the lead and earn the win. Childs held on for second with Don Reynolds third.

Brian Chaffee got past Earl Maxham with two laps remaining Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupe feature to steal the win in their 30-lap event.

The Bradford driver would slip to the inside of Maxham off of turn two as the field worked to complete lap 29. The duo would cross under the white flag side-by-side with Chaffee recorded as the leader, but Maxham fought back on the outside. However, Chaffee would be too strong on the inside as he would pull clear of Maxham during the final half-track of the race to earn the win.

Maxham held on for second after he led the first 28 laps and faced stiff challenges from Bob Shepard, Josh Harrington, Thomas Placey, and Melvin Pierson. Pierson backed up his opening night win one week ago with a third place effort from a 15th place starting spot. Placey and Gene Pierson Jr. completed the top-five finishers.

Former division champion Jason Colbeth battled back from an early race incident to finish sixth with Todd Hayward seventh. Chris LaForest finished in the eighth position while Matt Ellsworth returned after a flip one week ago to earn a ninth-place finish. Jeremy Beckley completed the top-ten finishers.

Jason Porter of Freeport, Maine won the 20-lap Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder feature after he took the lead early in the event.

Jesse Durkee finished in the second spot with Buddy Welch third. Dave Durkee and Bobby Bell finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bear Ridge Speedway returns to action on Saturday, May 20 with Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Night. The event will feature the USAC Dirt Midget Association and the first visit by the newly created Wingless Sprint Car Series. Post time is 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Alarmco Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Trevor Rocke, Canaan, N.H.

3. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

4. Mike Dunn, North Haverhill, N.H.

5. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

6. Richie Simmons, Bradford

7. Terry Williams, Wells River

8. Allan Hammond, Orange, N.H.

9. Justin Severance, Pittsford

10. Tom Forward, Lyme, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

2. Earl Maxham, Enfield, N.H.

3. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

4. Thomas Placey, Bradford

5. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

6. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

7. Todd Hayward, Bradford

8. Chris LaForest, Barre

9. Matt Ellsworth, East Corinth

10. Jeremy Beckley, Woodsville, N.H.

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (15 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

3. Don Reynolds, Springfield

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

2. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

3. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

4. Dave Durkee, South Royalton

5. Bobby Bell, St. Johnsbury

PHOTO: Ryan Christian celebrates his DIRTcar Sportsman Modified win at Bear Ridge Speedway. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)