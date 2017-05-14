PHOTO: Will Hull (61) races to the outside of Tyler Austin (01) to take over the race lead on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. Hull would go on to claim the Sprint Cars of New England win. (Alan Ward photo)

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD, Vt. – Will Hull opened the Sprint Cars of New England season in victory lane on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Plainfield, Vt. driver took the lead from polesitter and early race leader Tyler Austin on a lap five restart. Hull, who restarted third and sat in the outside lane with the Delaware-style restart, got to the outside of Austin on the restart and zoomed into the lead.

A lap 19 restart saw no issues for Hull, but a green-white-checker restart finish saw hard charger Kevin Chaffee be planted on his tail. Hull, however, zoomed away on the restart to claim the win in the 30-lap Alarmco-sponsored event.

Hull credited his new Maxim chassis in victory lane as a big boost this season.

Bradford Vt.’s Chaffee charged from a 12th place starting spot to finish second, but lamented in victory lane as a broken chassis part might have kept him from mounting a late race charge.

Austin, of West Fairlee, Vt. held on for third with Hampstead N.H.’s Clay Dow moving from a tenth place starting spot to finish fourth. Jake Williams of Center Tuftonborough, N.H. completed the top-five finishers.

Lacey Hanson, Ryan Avery, Matt Hoyt, Dennis McLeod, and Marty Hutchins finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

The Sprint Cars of New England will next see a busy weekend upcoming during Memorial Day Weekend as the winged warriors will compete at Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday, May 27 before trekking to Devil’s Bowl Speedway for their first of four races at the dual track facility on Sunday, May 28.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Alarmco 30

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (3) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

2. (12) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

3. (1) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

4. (10) Clay Dow, Hampstead, N.H.

5. (6) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonborough, N.H.

6. (2) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

7. (7) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

8. (5) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

9. (9) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

10. (11) Marty Hutchins, Poultney, Vt.

11. (13) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

12. (8) Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

13. (4) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

14. (15) Barry LaValley, Hillsboro, N.H.

15. (14) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.