–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

LEE, N.H. – Actions speak louder than words and Dillon Moltz made a loud statement on Sunday afternoon at Lee USA Speedway.

The second-year ACT Late Model Tour racer dominated the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 to earn his second career series win.

“Perfect,” Moltz said to describe his No. 5 Bracket Mechanical/RB Performance Chevrolet. “We unloaded off the trailer yesterday (for practice) damn near perfect. But we didn’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.

“Everything worked in our favor. I’m always on the receiving end when working my way through lapped traffic to get to the leaders and, today, I was determined to flip the cards.

Moltz, of Waterford, Conn., started in the fifth spot and had moved into third by lap 25. Over the next 25 laps, he would reel in race leaders Jonathan Bouvrette and Jimmy Hebert, moving past Hebert by lap 50 and slashing Bouvrette’s half-straightaway lead to nothing.

Bouvrette would slip up off of the exit of turn two as the race worked it’s 56th lap, which allowed Moltz to dive underneath Bouvrette into turn three and take the lead for keeps. Moltz built up an impressive lead and saw seven lapped cars between him and second place on the race’s only two restarts on lap 98.

Some drivers have often stated that having a race car that good can be difficult to race and set the correct pace while leading as to not entirely burn up the tires and equipment. For Moltz, he knew what he had to do and stuck to it.

“I learned a long time ago that when you start changing your driving style to conserve, you end up screwing yourself up,” Moltz said. “I kept a good pace, but not aggressive.

“The car was working very well on the outside. That’s really hard to do here. There wasn’t anywhere that I couldn’t make a move.”

Moltz credited his full-season experience from one year ago as a reason for the fast, dominating start.

“We didn’t have a whole season of notes entering last year,” Moltz said. “Now we have notes and my theory is there is no such thing as a bad note. We had good notes to work off from last year and that showed today.”

St-Albert, Quebec driver Alex Labbe was able to move from fifth to second over the final 50 laps of the event to finish second. Labbe was able to move around fellow Quebec driver Jonathan Bouvrette in the late stages of the event. Bouvrette, of Blainville, Quebec., led early and held onto the second spot for a majority of the race before he settled for a third-place finish.

Defending race winner Scott Payea of Milton, Vt. rallied from a heat race incident and subsequent 17th place starting spot to finish fourth. Thunder Road Speedbowl Late Model standout, but ACT Late Model Tour newcomer, Jason Corliss of Barre, Vt., raced his way to a fifth place finish in his first career start at Lee USA Speedway.

Quebec driver Donald Theetge drove from a 21st place starting spot to finish sixth while Spencer Morse navigated his way through the field early and rebounded from a midrace spin to finish seventh. Lee fan favorite Eddie MacDonald started 14th and was never able to make much headway and settled for an eighth-place result. Rich Dubeau ran inside the top-five for much of the event before he finished ninth. Bobby Therrien completed the top-ten finishers after starting in the third spot.

For Moltz, he had a one word answer when asked if this was a statement that his team is ready to contend for a championship.

“Absolutely.”

The ACT Late Model Tour will return ‘home’ at Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl on Sunday, April 30 for its first of two series races at the tight quarter-mile oval.

VMM will have more from the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 at Lee USA Speedway soon.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150

ACT Late Model Tour

Lee USA Speedway, Lee, N.H.

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (5) Dillon Moltz, Waterford, Conn.

2. (12) Alex Labbe, St-Albert, Que.

3. (2) Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.

4. (17) Scott Payea, Milton, Vt.

5. (11) Jason Corliss, Barre, Vt.

6. (21) Donald Theetge, Boischatel, Que.

7. (15) Spencer Morse, Waterford, Maine

8. (14) Eddie MacDonald, Rowley, Mass.

9. (6) Rich Dubeau, Lebanon, N.H.

10. (3) Bobby Therrien, Hinesburg, Vt.

11. (4) Rowland Robinson Jr., Steuben, Maine

12. (9) Dany Trepanier, St-Edouard, Que.

13. (1) Jimmy Hebert, Williamstown, Vt.

14. (13) Kyle Welch, Newport, N.H.

15. (22) Miles Chipman, Nottingham, N.H.

16. (8) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.

17. (20) Quinny Welch, Lancaster, N.H.

18. (7) Matt Anderson, Andover, N.H.

19. (16) Ray Christian, Norwich, Conn.

20. (29) Claude Leclerc, Lanoarie, Que.

21. (27) Mike Ziter, Barre, Vt.

22. (24) Glenn Martel, Belmont, N.H.

23. (10) Corey Mason, Groveton, N.H.

24. (25) # Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

25. (18) Mark Jenison, Warwick, R.I.

26. (23) Oren Remick, Warner, N.H.

27. (26) Jimmy Linardy, Somerville, Mass.

28. (28) Mark Hudson, Norton, Mass.

29. (19) Scott Dragon, Milton, Vt.

(T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)