OXFORD, Maine — Reid Lanpher captured his first career Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model win on Sunday afternoon at Oxford Plains Speedway.
The Manchester, Maine teenager worked his way past former Oxford 250 champion Glen Luce with less than 30 laps remaining to claim the win.
Lanpher started on the pole position and quickly found himself in a battle for the top spot with Luce and fellow former Oxford 250 champ Joey Polewarczyk Jr.
Polewarczyk would hold the top spot until his car went up in smoke midway through the race, which handed the lead back to Lanpher. Luce would reclaim the lead on the ensuing restart, but Lanpher would take it back for keeps inside 30 laps to go.
Nova Scotia driver Cole Butcher navigated his way from a 27th place starting spot to finish second while Luce, of Turner, Maine, came home in the third spot. Multi-time Pro All Stars Series champion Ben Rowe of Turner, Maine continued his impressive Oxford turnaround with a fourth place finish.
Vermont driver and reigning ACT Late Model Tour champion Nick Sweet posted his first top-five finish in just his second career PASS North Super Late Model start. Don Colpritt Jr., Joe Squeglia, Shawn Martin, Cassius Clark, and Dave Farrington Jr. finished sixth through tenth, respectively.
The PASS North Super Late Model season will continue on Saturday, April 29 with the PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Speedway Homes 150
PASS North Super Late Models
Oxford Plains Speedway, Oxford, Maine
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (1) Reid Lanpher, Manchester, Maine
2. (27) Cole Butcher, Porter’s Lake, N.S.
3. (8) Glen Luce, Turner, Maine
4. (10) Ben Rowe, Turner, Maine
5. (11) Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.
6. (38) Don Colpritt Jr., Scarborough, Maine
7. (6) Joe Squeglia, Derry, N.H.
8. (24) Shawn Martin, Turner, Maine
9. (19) Cassius Clark, Farmington, Maine
10. (28) Dave Farrington Jr., Jay, Maine
11. (18) Scott Mulkern, Falmouth, Maine
12. (12) Tracy Gordon, Strong, Maine
13. (7) John Peters, Westbrook, Maine
14. (17) Jeremy Davis, Tamworth, N.H.
15. (36) Scott McDaniel, Livermore, Maine
16. (31) Johnny Clark, Farmingdale, Maine
17. (15) Derek Griffith, Hudson, N.H.
18. (22) T.J. Brackett, Buckfield, Maine
19. (37) Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass.
20. (2) Travis Benjamin, Belfast, Maine
21. (5) D.J. Shaw, Center Conway, N.H.
22. (16) Angelo Belsito, Auburn, Mass.
23. (34) Dylan Gosbee, Cornwall, P.E.I.
24. (25) Joe Pastore, Gorham, Maine
25. (3) Garrett Hall, Scarborough, Maine
26. (29) Greg Fahey, St-Stephen, N.B.
27. (21) John Salemi, Nashua, N.H.
28. (14) Joey Doiron, Berwick, Maine
29. (20) Travis Stearns, Auburn, Maine
30. (32) Sarah Cornett-Ching, Summerland, B.C.
31. (23) Mike Landry, Oakland, Maine
32. (30) Adam Polvinen, Hebron, Maine
33. (13) Brad Babb, Windham, Maine
34. (26) Tim Brackett, Buckfield, Maine
35. (9) Dan McKeage, Gorham, Maine
36. (35) Mark Lundblad Jr., Conway, N.H.
37. (4) Joey Polewarczyk Jr., Hudson, N.H.
38. (39) Bobby Seger Jr., Frankfort, Maine
39. (33) Kyle Treadwell, Buckfield, Maine
40. (40) Mike Rowe, Turner, Maine
(Norm Marx/PASS photo)