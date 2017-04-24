OXFORD, Maine — Reid Lanpher captured his first career Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model win on Sunday afternoon at Oxford Plains Speedway.

The Manchester, Maine teenager worked his way past former Oxford 250 champion Glen Luce with less than 30 laps remaining to claim the win.

Lanpher started on the pole position and quickly found himself in a battle for the top spot with Luce and fellow former Oxford 250 champ Joey Polewarczyk Jr.

Polewarczyk would hold the top spot until his car went up in smoke midway through the race, which handed the lead back to Lanpher. Luce would reclaim the lead on the ensuing restart, but Lanpher would take it back for keeps inside 30 laps to go.

Nova Scotia driver Cole Butcher navigated his way from a 27th place starting spot to finish second while Luce, of Turner, Maine, came home in the third spot. Multi-time Pro All Stars Series champion Ben Rowe of Turner, Maine continued his impressive Oxford turnaround with a fourth place finish.

Vermont driver and reigning ACT Late Model Tour champion Nick Sweet posted his first top-five finish in just his second career PASS North Super Late Model start. Don Colpritt Jr., Joe Squeglia, Shawn Martin, Cassius Clark, and Dave Farrington Jr. finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

The PASS North Super Late Model season will continue on Saturday, April 29 with the PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Speedway Homes 150

PASS North Super Late Models

Oxford Plains Speedway, Oxford, Maine

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (1) Reid Lanpher, Manchester, Maine

2. (27) Cole Butcher, Porter’s Lake, N.S.

3. (8) Glen Luce, Turner, Maine

4. (10) Ben Rowe, Turner, Maine

5. (11) Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.

6. (38) Don Colpritt Jr., Scarborough, Maine

7. (6) Joe Squeglia, Derry, N.H.

8. (24) Shawn Martin, Turner, Maine

9. (19) Cassius Clark, Farmington, Maine

10. (28) Dave Farrington Jr., Jay, Maine

11. (18) Scott Mulkern, Falmouth, Maine

12. (12) Tracy Gordon, Strong, Maine

13. (7) John Peters, Westbrook, Maine

14. (17) Jeremy Davis, Tamworth, N.H.

15. (36) Scott McDaniel, Livermore, Maine

16. (31) Johnny Clark, Farmingdale, Maine

17. (15) Derek Griffith, Hudson, N.H.

18. (22) T.J. Brackett, Buckfield, Maine

19. (37) Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass.

20. (2) Travis Benjamin, Belfast, Maine

21. (5) D.J. Shaw, Center Conway, N.H.

22. (16) Angelo Belsito, Auburn, Mass.

23. (34) Dylan Gosbee, Cornwall, P.E.I.

24. (25) Joe Pastore, Gorham, Maine

25. (3) Garrett Hall, Scarborough, Maine

26. (29) Greg Fahey, St-Stephen, N.B.

27. (21) John Salemi, Nashua, N.H.

28. (14) Joey Doiron, Berwick, Maine

29. (20) Travis Stearns, Auburn, Maine

30. (32) Sarah Cornett-Ching, Summerland, B.C.

31. (23) Mike Landry, Oakland, Maine

32. (30) Adam Polvinen, Hebron, Maine

33. (13) Brad Babb, Windham, Maine

34. (26) Tim Brackett, Buckfield, Maine

35. (9) Dan McKeage, Gorham, Maine

36. (35) Mark Lundblad Jr., Conway, N.H.

37. (4) Joey Polewarczyk Jr., Hudson, N.H.

38. (39) Bobby Seger Jr., Frankfort, Maine

39. (33) Kyle Treadwell, Buckfield, Maine

40. (40) Mike Rowe, Turner, Maine

(Norm Marx/PASS photo)