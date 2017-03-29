LEE, N.H. – The racing season in northern New England will have to wait two additional weeks.

Lee USA Speedway officials announced the postponement of the American-Canadian Tour season opening New Hampshire’s Governor’s Cup 150 two weeks. The event will now be held on Sunday, April 23.

Late season snow storms and continuous cool weather have left Lee USA Speedway and its grounds still snow covered. An additional snow storm is expected to hit northern New England this coming weekend.

The race was slated to kick off the northern New England racing season on Sunday, April 9.

Milton, Vt. driver Scott Payea claimed the win, which was his first of three on the season. It was his first win in just his second race with the RPM Motorsports team.

The New Hampshire’s Governor’s Cup 150 will be the first of a ten-race schedule for the ACT Late Model Tour in 2017. The event will also feature the North East Mini Stock Tour and the North East Classic Lites.

(Alan Ward photo)