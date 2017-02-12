Sixty-six drivers that represent various disciplines from multiple tracks and series throughout New England have been named as nominees for the 2016 VMM Driver of the Year awards hosted online at VtMotorMag.com

The eighth annual fan-voted Driver of the Year awards will recognize stock car drivers from VMM’s focus tracks and series, as well as various regional touring series, for their efforts during the 2016 racing season across twelve categories.

Competitors are nominated for selection for “Driver of the Year” awards in Open Wheel, Late Model/Limited/Sportsman, and Four Cylinder categories, as well as categories for Touring Series drivers, drivers competing at Airborne Park Speedway in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and those competing at Vermont’s four weekly race tracks: Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt and Dirt in West Haven, and Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl in Barre. There are also nominations for Breakout Driver of the Year and Rookie Driver of the Year.

Ten drivers will vie for top honors as the overall VMM Driver of the Year: Sprint Cars of New England champion Chris Donnelly, Thunder Road Late Model champion Scott Dragon, Devil’s Bowl Asphalt Sportsman Modified champion Jason Durgan, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Sportsman Modified champion Bobby Hackel, Airborne Sportsman Modified champion Nick Heywood, Serie ACT Quebec champion Patrick Laperle, Bear Ridge Sportsman Modified and USAC Dirt Midget Association champion Adam Pierson, Bear Ridge Four Cylinder and Devil’s Bowl Dirt Mini Stock champion Mike Ryan, ACT Late Model Tour and Milk Bowl champion Nick Sweet, and NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champion Vince Quenneville Jr.

Milk Bowl champion Nick Sweet was voted VMM Driver of the Year one year ago after finishing runner-up in the Thunder Road Late Model championship and then pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind win in the Milk Bowl.

Other Driver of the Year award winners are Thomas Placey (2009), Don Miller (2010), Kevin Chaffee (2011), Wayne Helliwell Jr. (2012), Todd Stone (2013), and Joey Polewarczyk Jr. (2014).

Voting will begin on Sunday, February 12 and will conclude on Monday, February 20 at 8:00pm. Fans are eligible to vote once per day.

