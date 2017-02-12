Twenty races at three venues makeup upcoming slate

PLAINFIELD — The Sprint Cars of New England have set a 20-race slate for their 2017 season that will see the 360 Winged Sprint Car series visit both Vermont dirt tracks as well as New Hampshire’s Legion Speedway.

The season will kick off at Legion Speedway for the second straight season on Friday, May 7. It will be the first of six Sprint Cars of New England visits to Legion for 2017.

Bear Ridge Speedway will see 10 Sprint Cars of New England events in 2017, first on Saturday, May 13. A near bi-weekly schedule will ensue after that.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway will host its first of four Sprint Cars of New England events on Sunday, May 28 that will open their 2017 season.

The Sprint Cars of New England will see various special events through the 2017 season. The annual Continental Machine Triple Crown Weekend will take place over the July 4th celebration with Legion Speedway on Friday, June 30, Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday, July 1, and Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday, July 2.

Wingless weekend that will carry a special winner’s purse will take place on Friday, August 4 at Legion Speedway and Saturday, August 5 at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The season finale at Bear Ridge Speedway will take place on Saturday, September 23 and carry a $1,000 winner’s purse.

PHOTO: The 360 Winged Sprint Cars of the Sprint Cars of New England have set their 2017 racing schedule. (Alan Ward photo)

2017 Sprint Cars of New England Schedule

Race-Date-Track

1 – Fri., May 5 – Legion Speedway

2 – Sat., May 13 – Bear Ridge Speedway

3 – Sat., May 27 – Bear Ridge Speedway

4 – Sun., May 28 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway

5 – Fri., June 2 – Legion Speedway

6 – Sat., June 10 – Bear Ridge Speedway

7 – Sat., June 24 – Bear Ridge Speedway

8 – Fri., June 30 – Legion Speedway

9 – Sat., July 1 – Bear Ridge Speedway

10 – Sun., July 2 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway

11 – Fri., July 7 – Legion Speedway

12 – Sat., July 22 – Bear Ridge Speedway

13 – Fri., Aug. 4 – Legion Speedway

14 – Sat., Aug. 5 – Bear Ridge Speedway

15 – Sun., Aug. 13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway

16 – Sat., Aug. 19 – Bear Ridge Speedway

17 – Sat., Sept. 2 – Bear Ridge Speedway

18 – Sun., Sept. 3 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway

19 – Fri., Sept. 8 – Legion Speedway

20 – Sat., Sept. 23 – Bear Ridge Speedway