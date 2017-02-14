Quebec-based Late Model series back on track

MONTREAL — Serie ACT Quebec will be under new management in 2017 after the series was declared done after stalled negotiations with Quebec race tracks.

Longtime racing personality Marc Patrick Roy will serve as the Managing Director for Serie ACT Quebec, American-Canadian Tour President Tom Curley announced on Monday.

“M.P. Roy is a familiar presence at short tracks in Quebec and the northeastern U.S., and brings a wealth of knowledge and renewed enthusiasm to his new position,” Curley said in a released issued by the American-Canadian Tour. “We are delighted to have him join our team. He brings with him a strong team of officials who have been involved in ACT racing for many years, in a variety of capacities.”

The addition of a weekly Late Model division at Autodrome Chaudiere and failed negotiations with management of Autodrome Chaudiere about series races led previous promoters Sylvain Brouillette and Jean-Francois Fredette to abandon plans to run the series going forward.

Autodrome Montmagny and Autodrome St-Eustache have signed on for a six-race schedule in 2017. Four races, including the season opener and season finale, will be held at Autodrome Montmagny.

The season will open Saturday, June 10 and will conclude on Saturday, September 2.

Circuit Riverside Speedway in St-Croix, Quebec was recently sold by to developers that plan to close the speedway. The track did not hold any Serie ACT events in 2016.

Donald Theetge, a two-time Serie ACT champion, was reported to have a major involvement in returning the series for 2017.

“I am very excited with the fact that ACT will remain in Quebec in 2017,” Theege was quoted in the release. “Yes, the announcement comes a little later than originally anticipated, but it is a very good schedule and will meet everyone’s expectations.

“I am also very pleased to know that we can count on a guy like M.P. Roy to lead our Canadian series. I have total confidence in his abilities to do so.”

Roy also thanked drivers Patrick Laperle, Dany Trepanier, and Jonathan Bouvrette, as well as Theetge, for their efforts in assisting the reorganization of Serie ACT under new management.

PHOTO: Serie ACT Quebec will return in 2017 under new management after being abandoned earlier in the year. (Guy Laroche photo)

2017 Serie ACT Schedule

Race-Date-Track-Length

1. Sat., June 10 — Autodrome Montmagny (100 laps)

2. Sat., June 24 — Autodrome Montmagny (100 laps)

3. Sat., July 8 — Autodrome St-Eustache (100 laps)

4. Sat., July 22 — Autodrome Montmagny (100 laps)

5. Sat., Aug. 19 — Autodrome St-Eustache (100 laps)

6. Sat., Sept. 2 — Autodrome Montmagny (100 laps)