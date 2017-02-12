Sprint Cars of New England, USAC Dirt Midget Association highlight filled season

BRADFORD — Bear Ridge Speedway will see an action packed season as the quarter-mile clay oval celebrates its 50th season of auto racing in 2017.

A 21-race event slate will run from the first weekend in May through the end of September and is highlighted by 10 appearances by the Sprint Cars of New England, 12 races by the USAC Dirt Midget Association, eight visits by the Granite State Mini Sprints, five races from the new Wingless Sprint Car series, and one visit each from the Atlantic Coast Old Timers and New England Antique Racers group.

The season kicks off on Saturday, May 6 with F.M.S. Auto Parts NAPA of Bradford Night as a double point counting event will start the championship season. The USAC Dirt Midget Association will compete in their first of 12 races that make up a near bi-weekly schedule for the series.

The Sprint Cars of New England will make their first of ten visits on Saturday, May 13. They will also visit Bear Ridge Speedway on May 27, June 10, June 24, July 1, July 22, Aug 5, Aug 19, Sept 2, and Sept 23. The Sprint Cars of New England will be joined on May 13 by the Granite State Mini Sprints, who will make their first of eight appearances. They will also compete on June 3, June 17, July 8, July 22, Aug 5, Aug 26, and Sept 16.

The new Wingless Sprint Car series will make their first visit at Bear Ridge on May 20, and will make four additional appearances on June 17, July 8, Aug 12, and Sept 9.

Additional highlights for the 50th season of Bear Ridge Speedway includes a jam-packed July 4th celebration on Saturday, July 1 that will feature the Sprint Cars of New England, USAC Dirt Midget Association, and the three-segment Modified Madness double-point counting event.

The Mickey & Shirley Bruleigh Mid-Season Championship event will be held on July 15 and will set up the championship point chases into the second half of the season.

The Walker Motor Sales John Poor Memorial Sportsman Coupe Madness event will take place on August 5 while the always popular “Old Timers Night” will be held on August 19.

Bear Ridge will end the 2017 season with two big back-to-back events. The championship season will close for the Late Models and Four Cylinders on September 16 for the 99ROCK New England Dirt Track Championships along with double points for all divisions. The following week, September 23, will see the Newport Chevrolet Northeast Crate Motor Nationals and will feature a 100-lap feature event for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and 50-lap event for the Sportsman Coupes.

Bear Ridge will also two start-of-season car shows, first on Saturday, April 29 at the Fireside Inn in West Lebanon, N.H., from 10:00am until 1:00pm. The official track car show will take place just hours before the season opener on Saturday, May 6 at the Jiffy Mart of Bradford from 10:00am until 1:00pm.

PHOTO: The Bear Ridge Speedway Sportsman Coupes will help anchor a grand 50th season celebration. (Alan Ward photo)

2017 Bear Ridge Speedway Schedule

Race-Date-Event-Time

1 – Sat., May 6 – FMS NAPA Auto Parts of Bradford Night — Double Points, USAC

2 – Sat., May 13 – Regular Event – SCoNE, GSMS

3 – Sat., May 20 – Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Night – USAC, WLS

4 – Sat., May 27 – R&M Automotive Night – SCoNE, USAC, 4/6 Cylinder Enduro

5 – Sat., June 3 – Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Night – USAC, GSMS

6 – Sat. June 10 – Mekkelsen RV Night – SCoNE, USAC, Four Cylinder Madness

7 – Sat., June 17 – Jiffy Mart of Bradford Night – GSMS, WLS, ACOT

8 – Sat., June 24 – Wells River Savings Bank Night – SCoNE, 4/6 Cylinder Enduro

9 – Sat., July 1 – O’Reilly Auto Parts July 4 Special – Modified Madness, SCoNE, USAC

10 – Sat., July 8 – Dennis Preston Builders Night – GSMS, WLS

11 – Sat., July 15 – Shirley & Mickey Bruleigh Memorial Mid-Season Championships – USAC

12 – Sat., July 22 – Interstate Battery of Newmont Night – Late Model Madness, SCoNE, GSMS

13 – Sat., July 29 – R&R Property Care Night – USAC, 4/6 Cylinder Enduro

14 – Sat., Aug 5 – Walker Motor Sales John Poor Memorial – Coupe Madness, SCoNE, GSMS

15 – Sat., Aug 12 – Swenson Insurance Night – USAC, WLS

16 – Sat., Aug 19 – Sabil & Sons Old Timer’s Night – SCoNE, NEAR

17 – Sat., Aug 26 – Dead River Co Night – USAC, GSMS

18 – Sat., Sept 2 – Valley Floors Night – SCoNE, 4/6 Cylinder Enduro

19 – Sat., Sept 9 – Regular Event – USAC, WLS

20 – Sat., Sept 16 – 99ROCK New England Dirt Track Championships – Double Points, GSMS

21 – Sat., Sept 23 – Newport Chevrolet Crate Motor Nationals – USAC, SCoNE, 4/6 Cyl Enduro

(subject to change)

SCoNE = Sprint Cars of New England

USAC = USAC Dirt Midget Association

GSMS = Granite State Mini Sprints

WLS = Wingless Sprints Auto Club

ACOT = Atlantic Coast Old Timers

NEAR = New England Antique Racers