Two ACT Late Model Tour events highlight 2017 event schedule

BARRE – Thunder Road Speedbowl officials released their 2017 schedule of events just before the Christmas holiday that is highlighted by 18 events and two stops by the ACT Late Model Tour.

The season will once again kick off with the Merchants Bank 150 for the ACT Late Model Tour on Sunday, April 30th. A car show hosted on Main Street in Barre will highlight the Saturday portion of the two-day event weekend on April 29.

The ACT Late Model Tour will make a second stop for the first time since 2013 when they return to the Labor Day Classic 200 on Sunday, September 3.

Thunder Road’s weekly racing season will kick off on Sunday, May 21 with Kid Rides.

The Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic will be held on Sunday, May 28 with a visit from the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models announced by the series. A traditional 100-lap Late Model race is also expected.

Thursday night racing action kicks off on June 15 for 11 consecutive weeks and concludes on August 24. The VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup will be a highlight of the Thursday night racing season on July 13 while the championship contenders will be determined two weeks later on July 27 during Times Argus Mid-Season Championship night.

The Fourth of July holiday will be celebrated on Monday, July 3 at Thunder Road.

The annual M&M Beverages Enduro and Street Stock Special will take place on Sunday, August 6.

The season will once again conclude with the 55th Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

2017 Thunder Road Speedbowl Schedule

# – Date – Event-Post Time

1 – Sat/Sun, April 29/30 – Merchants Bank 150 – 1:00pm

2 – Sun, May 21 – Harvest Equipment Kid’s Rides – 1:00pm

3 – Sun, May 28 – Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic – 1:00pm

4 – Thurs, June 15 – Casella Waste Management Night – 7:00pm

5 – Thurs, June 22 – North Country Federal Credit Union Night – 7:00pm

6 – Thurs, June 29 – Community College of VT Night – 7:00pm

7 – Mon, July 3 – Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Fireworks Night – 7:00pm

8 – Thurs, July 6 – Regular Event – 7:00pm

9 – Thurs, July 13 – VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup – 6:30pm

10 – Thurs, July 20 – Fairpoint Communications Night – 7:00pm

11 – Thurs, July 27 – Times Argus Mid-Season Championships – 7:00pm

12 – Thurs, Aug 3 – WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Night – 7:00pm

13 – Sun, Aug 6 – M&M Beverages Enduro/Perry & Sons Street Stock Special – 6:00pm

14 – Thurs, Aug 10 – Cody Chevrolet Night – 7:00pm

15 – Thurs, Aug 17 – U.S. Army Recruiting Night – 7:00pm

16 – Thurs, Aug 24 – Jet Service/Accura Printing Night – 7:00pm

17 – Sun, Sept 3 – Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic – 1:00pm

18 – Sat/Sun, Sept/Oct 30/1 – Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl – 1:00pm

PHOTO: The Thunder Road Late Models will compete in 17 races this season at Thunder Road and will be part of two ACT Late Model Tour races. (Alan Ward photo)